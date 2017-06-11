Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast!

Each year the Mayors Committee asks for the communities’ assistance with identifying employers, employees and service organizations who are making strides at eliminating barriers to employment for people with disabilities.

We know you’ve been waiting for this time and have someone in mind who needs to be recognized, so please take a minute and complete the nomination form.

For more information or for assistance, please feel free to contact the Nominations Committee Chairmen, David Wayte, 707-576-2254, dwayte@dor.ca.gov