CASA of Sonoma County serves 310 children and youth annually. These children have entered the Sonoma County Juvenile Dependency System due to no fault of their own having fallen victims of abuse and neglect or for rehabilitation services.

They range in age from birth to 21, and currently reside in all parts of Sonoma County and all 100% of the children served are low income.

Of the children served in fiscal year 2018-19:

10% are birth to age 5

32% are age 6 to 11

46% are between 12 and 17 years old

12% are 18 years old and above

Of children and youth served, 54% of them are male and 45% of them are female and their demographics breakdown is:

33% Hispanic/Latino

45% White/Non-Latino

7% African American

13% Native American

2% Asian/Pacific Islander