Nixon’s 1979 book worth revisiting for young folks

By: Berniece Owen

Finding good reading material for grandchildren can be a challenge. I’ve got three: two teenagers and a 9-year old. So I was happy to be reminded recently about library booklists in myriad of categories. A visit to the Sonoma County Library web page will lead to some excellent suggestions by age group and genre and reading level. From the sonomalibrary.org link, click on “Kids” or “Teens,” and prepare for a fun and interesting sampling of what is available.

Joan Lowery Nixon wrote more than a hundred books. Like this one, “The Kidnapping of Christina Lattimore,” most of them were mysteries directed toward young readers. However, the heroine of this fast-paced novel is no Nancy Drew. She is a feisty and modern 15-year old who is determined to go on a field trip to France with the rest of her class despite her parents’ refusal to pay the tab. When her wealthy grandmother also says “no” to Christina’s demand, readers can expect complications to follow.

Set in Houston, Texas, the story unfolds with Christina as the narrator, so we join her in the 1970s. The book was first published in 1979, and millennial readers may be bothered by some time-warp factors. For example, Christina makes sure she has quarters in her purse for the telephone she plans to use if she can find a gas station that has one. She does not have a cell phone and makes no mention of needing one. How times have changed!

Then Christina is kidnapped, and the real story begins. Remember, the book is narrated from her point of view. Nixon does a fine and believable job of describing the girl’s disbelief and fear about her situation. Her captors wear ski masks to disguise their faces, and the general air of menace along with the threat of physical harm seriously frightens her. However, Nixon does not use the bloody images and strong language that are common in some books today.

The kidnappers demand ransom money from Christina’s grandmother, who is the matriarch of the family and a leading and powerful figure in Houston society.

She holds the purse strings of the family fortune. Meanwhile, Christina begins to throw off terror and tries to determine if there is any chance for escape. When she learns that the ransom will be paid, she is overjoyed.

However, when police break down the door of her prison and come to her rescue, Christina learns to her dismay that the story is not over. Neither the police nor her family believes that it was a real kidnapping. They think she planned the whole thing to raise money for the school trip. Now begins Christina’s quest to prove her innocence.

She will not rest until she finds the person who really was the mastermind behind the plot.

The story moves along briskly, never losing the voice of its young heroine. Readers are unlikely to see the ending ahead of time, which is a primary requirement in classic mystery writing.

Book Review by Berniece Owen is a retired librarian, a Rohnert Park resident and grandmother to Samantha, Max, and Maddie.