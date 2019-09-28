Night of darkness

PG&E crews restored power safely to approximately 5,400 customers who were impacted by a power outage last night, Mon. evening, by 4:30 Tues. morning. At the peak of the outage, there were about 6,700 customers impacted briefly.

The outage started at approximately 9:40 p.m. and impacted customers with addresses in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa.

Crews are looking into what caused the outage. This was not a public safely power shutoff situation where power was turned off for safety. This appears to be equipment failure due to something we’re still looking into at this time. We know the fault happened near Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park.