Nguyen shows thanks

Technology High Senior Helen Nguyen is seen with her older sister Mary and her Mother Loi as she was honored preceding the final game of their Volleyball season. Unfortunately, Helen injured her knee and had to be helped off the court during the match. Her teammates continued to play fiercely in another exciting match full of saves, spikes and serves trying to honor her with a win. In the final moments of the game Helen, even though she was in excruciating pain, limped onto the court showing thanks and appreciation to her teammates, fans and opponents. Congratulations on an awesome season Helen!

Annie Brassfield was selected player of the match by the coach who said, “Annie’s serves were tough to play, but her serve receive was on fire. She had 33 serve receive passes without an error. Great passing!” The Titans lost the match 3-2 to Sonoma Academy.

Robert Grant