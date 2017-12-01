News Briefs for December 1

Help needed at ReStore

Opportunities are available to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County’s ReStore-a sprawling 17,000-square-foot discount home improvement store. All proceeds from the ReStore sales go to support Habitat for Humanity’s build programs. Volunteer slots are open every day of the week. For more information, email josh.canaday@gmail.com.

Help people with taxes

Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers for several positions, including tax preparer, intake coordinator and Spanish-language interpreters to help out during the 2018 tax season. Free training is provided. Its fiscal department is also in need of volunteers to help with general administration tasks like filling receipts, cash disbursements, grants and other tasks, For more information about the available positions, contact Iris at 707-544-6911, ext. 1014 or email ileal@capsonoma.org.

Rev. Tharpe starts Christmas baskets collection Dec. 16.

Rev. Samuel Tharpe will be at 49er Pet on Southwest Boulevard Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon to accept food items for the annual Christmas Basket Program.

Food items needed are flour, sugar, dry beans, rice, canned hams and frozen turkeys. Other canned goods are not needed at this time.

Monetary contributions can be mailed to:

P.O. Box 127, Cotati

Work with seniors

Volunteers are needed to work with older adults in the Sonoma County Council on Aging’s “A Matter of Balance” program. The effort works with seniors to manage concerns about falls through building strength and confidence. Training is provided. Contact Dana Jacoby at 707-565-5936 or djacoby@schsd.org for more information.