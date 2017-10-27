Newsbriefs October 27

Restrain grant to help save lives and reduce injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – To ensure drivers, passengers, and children are properly restrained while traveling California’s roadways, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has partnered with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a new traffic safety campaign entitled, “California Restraint Safety Education And Training” (CARSEAT).

The CARSEAT campaign will run for one year and will focus on reducing the number of drivers, passengers and children killed in traffic collisions because they were not restrained or were improperly restrained. To meet this goal, the CHP will host educational training, provide public information and conduct child safety seat inspections.

“The CHP is focused on educating every person who rides in a vehicle about the benefits of seat belts and child passenger safety seats,” CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Parents and caregivers are the first line to establish a lifetime habit of consistent seat belt use.”

California law requires all children less than two years of age ride in a rear-facing child safety seat. Additionally, California law requires a child be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the rear seat of a vehicle until they are at least eight years of age.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that child passenger safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 72 percent for infants and by 63 percent for toddlers in passenger cars.

In addition to educational efforts, the CHP will continue to conduct enforcement operations focused on occupant restraint violations throughout the year with a special emphasis during the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign and National Child Passenger Safety Week. More information regarding seat belts, seat belt regulations, child passenger safety, and child safety seats, is available at any CHP Area office.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Board.

Chat and hang out with seniors

Visit one-hour a week to help seniors engage more fully in their communities. Volunteer with Caring Connections and help someone combat isolation, loneliness and depression. No previous experience required. Training and ongoing support will be provided by Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Sonoma County. Contact Barbara at 707-303-1510 or BarbaraT@jfcs-org.

Do you like to cook?

Here is a chance to cook and serve your community at the same time. Food for Thought Food Bank is in need of home cooks who are available to work Mondays in the Forestville organization’s commercial kitchen. Volunteers must be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Elisa Baker, Volunteer Program Manager at 707-887-1647, ext. 103 or volunteer @ fftgoodbank.org.

Help those with Autism

California Program for the Austistic, a nonporfit based in Santa Rosa, is looking for someone with experience with WordPress to help them update their website and create online fundraising opportunities. The organization is also seeking someone who can research and plan some fundraising events and find grant opportunities. Grant writing experience is a plus. Those interested must be able to commit between five and 10 hours a week. For more information on either opening, contact Karen Farnsworth at cpa@sonic.net.