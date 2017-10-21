Newsbriefs October 20

Help provide meals for fire victims

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is accepting (ready-to-eat, nonperishable, prepackaged) food donations for fire victims at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa. No homemade food is accepted,

To find other food pantries accepting donations, you can visit the following websites:

• Food pantries of Sonoma County, various locations, sonoma.networkofcare.org.

• Food pantries of Napa County, various locations, foodpantries.org.

•California Association of Food Banks, various locations, cafoodbank.org/find-food-bank.

Center for volunteer

The Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership has been called on to help with volunteers and donations. If you wish to donate or volunteer, you can register on their website at cvnl.org.

Counselors needed

Grief and Crisis Counselors are in great need for trained counselors at Sonoma Valley High School. If you are licensed and able to help, please call 707-888-5863.

Help those in long term

Community Foundation Sonoma County has set up the Sonoma County Resilience Fund to address the mid-to-long term needs of those affected by the fires. Donors are welcome to give online, via check or transfer of stock or securities. Online gifts can be made at sonomacf.org/sonoma-county-resilience-fund.