Newsbriefs

Audubon society offers field trips

Madrone Audubon Society is offering bird field trips to blind adults every five to six weeks. The society is seeking volunteers to help guide them.

Trips are from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays. No bird knowledge is necessary. If interested, contact cgnpark@icloud.com.

CASA needs new volunteers

CASA, a program that is dedicated to advocating for abused and neglected children entering the child welfare system, is looking for new volunteer workers.

The next training session begins April 20. For more information, go to sonomacasa.org or call (707) 565-6375.

Event volunteers needed for Derby Day

Meals on Wheels is searching for volunteers for its Derby Day, taking place May 6 at Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood. No experience is necessary but volunteers should be ready for a long day on their feet. For more information, contact Michele Leonard at (707) 525-0143, ext. 147 for more details and registration.

Mentors are needed for after school

Mentors are needed to work with children after school with the Sonoma County Family YMCA’s ASES (After School Education and Safety) programs. Volunteers will help students with homework, provide one-on-one tutoring and act as a positive role model in an academic setting. For more information, contact makeanimpact@scfymca.org or call (707) 544-1829, ext. 3323.

Friendly greeters needed in Santa Rosa

The California Welcome Center is looking for volunteers to help visitors that are new to Santa Rosa. The center, located in Railroad Square, provides information to visitors seven days a week. Shifts are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or noon-5 p.m.

Contact Myrna Lozada at myrnal@VisitSantaRosa.com or call (707) 577-8674.