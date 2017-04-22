NewsBriefs

Volunteers needed at Ceres community Project

Ceres Community Project, a nonprofit that provides nourishing, whole food meals and nutrition education for those managing a serious health challenge, is looking for volunteers to help with customer service in its Santa Rosa cafe. For more information, contact Samantha Wyman at 707-829-5833, ext. 104.

Seeking event planners

Disability Services & Legal Center is seeking volunteers to join the event committee for SDLC’s annual fundraiser, “DSLC Changing Lives,” which will be held June 9 from 6-10 pm at the Mary Agatha Furth Center in Windsor. If you have experience in event planning, please contact Inga at 707-636-3073 or inga@mydslc.org.

Crafters needed

Social Advocates for Youth is gearing up for its annual fundraiser May 6 at Santa Rosa’s Friedman Event center. The organization needs volunteers to help make papier-mâché rocks from 10 am to 2 pm April 22 for its upcoming “Survivor” themed dinner and auction.

This organization is also seeking volunteers to help out in many ways ahead of the fundraiser. If interested, contact Justin Dawes at 707-544-32999, ext. 255 or justin.dawes@saysc.org.

Looking for gift shop help

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is seeking volunteers who can help out at its new gift shop. The ideal volunteers should be mature and responsible and be able to commit to a few hours a week. If interested, contact Fran at franrizzo147@rocketmail.com.

Looking for good chaperones

Santa Rosa High School is looking for good volunteers to help chaperone students to the Santa Rosa Junior College Planetarium April 26 and 27. Each two-hour block involves a program on eclipses as well as a walk to and from the planetarium. If interested, plese contact Shannon Wong at swong@srcs.k12.ca.us.