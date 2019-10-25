News from Knox College

Kobe Carreno, from Cotati, Ca., took part in Knox College’s most recent StartUp Term, setting out to solve all sorts of problems and learn practical lessons about entrepreneurship and teamwork.

StartUp Term is a 10-week academic immersion experience during the spring term at Knox College. Students accepted into StartUp Term form teams and build companies, working out of office space in downtown Galesburg. Open to students from all academic disciplines, StartUp Term provides an opportunity to develop entrepreneurial skills in a real-world environment by transforming original business concepts into real services and products. Carreno is a member of Knox College’s class of 2020.