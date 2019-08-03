News briefs

St. George and Middle Eastern food festival

Come join our fun-filled event. Eat, drink and dance. Live entertainment. Traditional folk dancing, delicious food, Hummus, Falafel, Gyros, Shawerma, Spinacopita and more. Tasty Greek & Middle Eastern pastries, Baklava and Kenafeh. International market place. Hookah lounge, Henna tattoo, Kids’ corner and a game truck Sat. and Sun. Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 from 12 to 9 p.m. 7311 College View Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information go to:http://stgeorgefestival.wixsite.com/sgoc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stgeorgefestival/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stgeorgefestival/

Free admission. Free parking. Pay for food and drink.

Writing workshop

Join facilitator Sharon Bard to weave body awareness practices from various disciplines with musings from felt senses and imagery. Through gentle movement, group discussion, and writing, we’ll explore how a grounded yet spacious sense of being allows for greater aliveness and creativity.

Gleaning from the Gut is an embodied writing workshop which will be held Sat., Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Bring a lunch, journal or laptop, and an open mind. This workshop is a benefit for the Sitting Room. Suggested contribution $25-$40.

Contact Sharon at srbard@comcast.net with questions and/or to reserve a spot.

Recruiting Schools of Hope volunteers

Early Education program to improve Literacy for struggling students

United Way of the Wine Country (UWWC) is recruiting volunteers for its Schools of Hope program in Sonoma, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Schools of Hope is an early intervention program for children in kindergarten through third grade who are struggling with reading. Schools of Hope began in Sonoma County in 2010.

Jennifer O’Donnell, Executive Vice President for United Way of the Wine Country, states, “We are excited to begin the 10th year of Schools of Hope. What started with just 80 volunteer tutors in six schools has grown to nearly 500 volunteers in 37 schools.”

The program pairs children identified by school representatives as needing additional help with reading skills with volunteer tutors trained by United Way. Reading proficiency is a core building block of education and vital for mastering the skills necessary to thrive.

Education is the cornerstone of individual and community success. It is essential for finding and keeping a job with a livable wage and health benefits. Too many local children are failing, and there is evidence of a wide achievement gap. Research shows third grade reading proficiency is a powerful predictor of later academic achievement. In Sonoma County, only 49 percent of third graders score as proficient in reading.

United Way of the Wine Country will hold Schools of Hope orientations for interested volunteers at various locations through early Sept. with tutoring beginning in Oct. For more information, please contact Ariel Vipond at 707-528-4485 x103 or visit

unitedwaywinecountry.org.

A one-day school supply drive

On Aug. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Salvation Army and Walmart will team up to hold a one-day school supply drive at Walmart, 901 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. These drives will provide local children with the necessary tools they need to succeed this school year. Come to the Walmart store on Golf Course and help give the local school children a good start for the new school year. For more information, go to www.tsastuffthebus.org.