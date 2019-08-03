News Briefs
August 3, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Several drug companies pay out $70 million to Ca. Sen. Dodd’s college student food insecurity bill signed by Gov. Citizenship and assimilation grant opportunities Youth homelessness increased Learn how to be a foster parent Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Check up on seniors Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Teach third graders how to read Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 CDPH and CDFA encourages safe practices around animals News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Isaacs-Bennett graduates from basic military training Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Driver arrested for DUI after hitting parked car News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Children’s pasta dinner News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Help people with dementia News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners News Briefs News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs California Proposition 63 Ammo background checks law News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers Free legal clinic open News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Mental health support available for all Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access NAMI sets dates for classes News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Slow down and celebrate responsibly News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup June is Elder Abuse Awareness month PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Save the date for pancakes Marketing and outreach Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Grant scams Become a volunteer for the Village Network Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan Wanted felon arrested Connect with new friends New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Sonoma County permit office relocates Advocate for foster children Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO Become a CASA volunteer SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Educate yourself on signs of abuse CPI hosts summer group Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Tech support refund scam Grieving for whales Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Model trains at Children’s Museum Lend a hand at annual festival Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges SMART will add a late-night run Cleaner community spaces Those prohibited from possessing firearms So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services Summer Nature Journals Reporting requirements for new California residents Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club Want to be a board member? Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey Data entry assistants needed Family emergency scam Garden and front desk help Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list Learn different trades and opportunities “Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks News Briefs DNA testing scams Funeral fraud

News briefs

August 2, 2019

St. George and Middle Eastern food festival

Come join our fun-filled event. Eat, drink and dance. Live entertainment. Traditional folk dancing, delicious food, Hummus, Falafel, Gyros, Shawerma, Spinacopita and more.  Tasty Greek & Middle Eastern pastries, Baklava and Kenafeh. International market place. Hookah lounge, Henna tattoo, Kids’ corner and a game truck Sat. and Sun. Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 from 12 to 9 p.m. 7311 College View Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information go to:http://stgeorgefestival.wixsite.com/sgoc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stgeorgefestival/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stgeorgefestival/

Free admission. Free parking. Pay for food and drink.

Writing workshop

Join facilitator Sharon Bard to weave body awareness practices from various disciplines with musings from felt senses and imagery.  Through gentle movement, group discussion, and writing, we’ll explore how a grounded yet spacious sense of being allows for greater aliveness and creativity.  

Gleaning from the Gut is an embodied writing workshop which will be held Sat., Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove.  Bring a lunch, journal or laptop, and an open mind. This workshop is a benefit for the Sitting Room.  Suggested contribution $25-$40.

Contact Sharon at srbard@comcast.net with questions and/or to reserve a spot.

Recruiting Schools of Hope volunteers

Early Education program to improve Literacy for struggling students

United Way of the Wine Country (UWWC) is recruiting volunteers for its Schools of Hope program in Sonoma, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Schools of Hope is an early intervention program for children in kindergarten through third grade who are struggling with reading. Schools of Hope began in Sonoma County in 2010.

Jennifer O’Donnell, Executive Vice President for United Way of the Wine Country, states, “We are excited to begin the 10th year of Schools of Hope.  What started with just 80 volunteer tutors in six schools has grown to nearly 500 volunteers in 37 schools.”

The program pairs children identified by school representatives as needing additional help with reading skills with volunteer tutors trained by United Way. Reading proficiency is a core building block of education and vital for mastering the skills necessary to thrive. 

Education is the cornerstone of individual and community success. It is essential for finding and keeping a job with a livable wage and health benefits. Too many local children are failing, and there is evidence of a wide achievement gap. Research shows third grade reading proficiency is a powerful predictor of later academic achievement. In Sonoma County, only 49 percent of third graders score as proficient in reading.

United Way of the Wine Country will hold Schools of Hope orientations for interested volunteers at various locations through early Sept. with tutoring beginning in Oct.  For more information, please contact Ariel Vipond at 707-528-4485 x103 or visit

unitedwaywinecountry.org.

A one-day school supply drive

On Aug. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the Salvation Army and Walmart will team up to hold a one-day school supply drive at Walmart, 901 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. These drives will provide local children with the necessary tools they need to succeed this school year. Come to the Walmart store on Golf Course and help give the local school children a good start for the new school year. For more information, go to www.tsastuffthebus.org.