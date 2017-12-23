News Briefs for December 22

Holiday travel means enhanced enforcement to CHP

As Californians get ready for holiday travel, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is set to begin its Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP). The holiday enforcement effort is designed to help ensure the safety of the motoring public during a time when celebrations are in full swing.

The MEP begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25. The focus of the MEP is speed limit enforcement, but officers will also be watching for all signs of impaired driving. During this period, all available officers will be out on the roadways for enhanced enforcement efforts and assisting motorists wherever needed.

“We want everyone to enjoy their holiday celebration, which means protecting yourself, your passengers, and other drivers and pedestrians,” CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Fasten your seat belt, drive sober, and pay attention to the roadway.”

The winter holidays are meant to be a joyful and relaxing time, but they unfortunately also result in a considerable loss of life on the nation’s roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that nationwide, 781 people died in impaired-driving related collisions during December 2016.

23 people died in collisions in CHP jurisdiction during the 2016 Christmas MEP. Of the 16 vehicle occupants who were killed, half were not wearing a seat belt. Five pedestrians and two motorcyclists were also killed and 621 people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs in CHP jurisdiction. In all California jurisdictions, including local police and sheriffs’ departments, 36 people died in collisions.

Any impaired driving, whether by alcohol, legal drugs, or illegal drugs, can result in a DUI arrest. A slowed reaction due to medication is as dangerous as any other impairment and will increase the risk of a traffic collision. An impaired driving arrest can also mean a major hit in the wallet. The fine for a first-offense DUI along with associated costs can total more than $15,000 in California. If you see an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 when you can do so safely.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service and Security.

Educate kids about dental health

The Community Action Partnership is seeking volunteers to assist families with children at highest risk for poor dental health. Volunteers will work with CAP staff and a dental hygienist to provide clinical services and basic dental health education. The position requires people willing to perform basic computer and office duties, A Live Scan fingerprint background check is required. The hours are flexible. Contact Iris at 707-544-6911, ext. 1014 or email ileal@capsonoma.org.­

Help needed at fundraiser

The Tubbs fire devastated the Mark West Community Preschool, where many of its students lost their homes. Volunteers are needed to help stage a Jan. 6 fundraiser for the school. People are needed for set up, bartending, the parking lot, cleanup crew and more from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Volunteers will be fed dinner by the Pasta King and will get to enjoy the night’s events. Sign up through bit.ly/2BITdcgor or contact Katie at 707-529-4929.

Need volunteer drivers

Volunteer Wheels, a service of Sonoma County Transit, is looking for friendly people who are interested in acting as drivers. The program is aimed at transporting elderly individuals and those with disabilities to appointments and errands and allowing them to live more independently. Sonoma County Transit provides the car, gas, insurance and training. Drivers must be 21 or older with a clean driving record. Shifts are four hours long. Call 707-573-3399 for more information or find an application online at volunteernow.org.