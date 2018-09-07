News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7

Volunteers Corner

Case managers needed to volunteer

The Veteran Resource Center is seeking volunteers for administrative support and community outreach-filing, answering phones, helping clients fill out paperwork, audit files and community outreach. Shift times are open with availability for 20-plus hours a week. Email jdelcastillo@vetsresource.org.

Front desk volunteer needed

The Jewish Family and Children’s Services needs front desk volunteers to support its’ mental health program and multi-task as administrative helpers during down time. Shifts are 1-5 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-5 p.m. Thursdays. Contact gabriela.jcfc@gmail.com

Like tutoring children?

Intuition Network is looking for volunteers for Its Kids Teaching Kids program to assist in program development, social media, research and other tasks. Kids Teaching Kids is a global tutoring platform that showcases videos produced by kids that explain textbook problems and social issues. Email larry.madonald@gmail.com

Support a foster child

Spend two to four hours a week providing emotional support and advocating for a foster child. There are 65 foster children in Sonoma county waiting to be matched with a CASA volunteer. Next training begins Sept. 6. Information at sonomacsa.org/steps-to-become-avolunteer.