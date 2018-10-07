News Briefs Volunteers

Help with weekend festival

Volunteers are needed from Oct. 5-7 for Sonoma VITA, a weekend of festivities that include the Levi’s GranFondo bike ride, a fundraiser for King Ridge Foundation music, food, beer, wine and family fun. Go to sonoavita.com/volunteer or contact lisa@bikemonkey.net.

Assist seniors with taxes

The Sonoma-Napa Tax-Aide program needs volunteers to help seniors and others prepare tax returns or greet clients and help them organize their tax paperwork. Volunteers can work at any of the 11 sites in Sonoma and Napa counties; minimum commitment is four hours per week from Feb. to mid-April, plus training time in Jan. More information at aarpca2.org/sonoa-napa or email taxaide4sonomaco@yahoo.com.

Be supportive of Petaluma kids

Change the lives of Petaluma area children grades K-12 by serving as a mentor who acts as a good role model and provides a listening ear and non-judgmental guidance for just one hour a week. Must be at least 18 years old, provide references, fingerprinting and TB test. Contact Mentor Me at 707-778-4798 or weareamentorme.org.

Become an outreach specialist

The outreach specialist visits agencies, schools and other community-based organizations to inform users about 211Sonoma.org, maintains social media and update a website, liaison between 2-1-1 Sonoma and the public or clients and more. Ideal for an intern. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.