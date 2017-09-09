News Briefs September 8

Learn how to grow grape vines

Learn how to grow wine grapes and turn them into your own wine during a free workshop Sept. 9 put on by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners. Dennis Przybycien will instruct the necessary steps to grow good wine grapes on your own property. Meet at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30p.m. at the Rohnert Park Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park.

Socializing and dog walkers needed

Compassion Without Borders is looking for dog-loving volunteers to help with the new Santa Rosa rescue facility, “Muttopia.” Compassion Without Borders works with highly at-risk dogs. Volunteers will walk, socialize, foster dogs and help at outreach clinics. For more information, email jordan@cwob.org.

The September schedule for the free Bookmobile

Sept. 9: Santa Rosa- SR Marketplace, Kawana Springs Rd-9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 9: Kenwood -Kenwood Market-12-1 p.m.

Sept. 9: Boyes Hot Springs-Fiesta Center-3 - 5 p.m.

Sept. 16: Larkfield-SR Farmers Market, Luther Burbank Center-10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 16: Cotati-Oliver’s Market-2-3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Roseland-Dollar Tree, Sebastopol Rd.-4-5:30 p.mm

Sept. 17: Santa Rosa-Fiesta de Independencia, Luther Burbank Ctr.-1 - 6 p.m.

Sept. 23: Santa Rosa- Southpark Day & Night Festival, MLK Jr. Park-3-5:30 p.m.

More than 210,000 books given away, and counting...

Board positions available on Girls on the Run

General and executive board positions are available with Girls on the Run of Sonoma County, a nationwide nonprofit that emboldens pre-teen girls to develop healthy lifestyles. Fundraising, grant writing and accounting experience is a must. The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and membership requires a two-year commitment. For more information, please email vanessa.miller@girlsontherun.org.nationwide.

Adult foster care needs rooms

California Mentor is seeking loving families with a spare bedroom to support adults with special needs. You will receive a monthly payment (up to $3,000) and ongoing support.

As a Mentor you become a teacher, an advocate and a friend. Information sessions are held weekly. To learn more contact Diane at 707-544-5282 ext. 2510. Check www.MentorsWanted.com.

Good man, Charlie Brown

The 6th Street Playhouse will continue with, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the musical, until Sept. 19. The Broadway musical is produced in association with the Charles M. Schulz Museum based on the comic strip “Peanuts.” Go to 6thstreetplayhouse.com for more information or call 707-523-4185.

Food distribution in rural Sonoma County

The Rural Food Project is in dire need of new team members to help its food distribution team. Volunteers are needed in Santa Rosa, Occidental and Calistoga. Call Noreen Mendoza at 707-528-8712, ext. 160 for more information.

Help needed for front desk

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County is seeking someone to help out at its front desk. The right person will be able to provide top quality customer service, welcome people who visit the office, answer phones, schedule appointments and help with special projects. Call 707-573-3399 for more information.

Help out the Shaw Center program

The Sonoma County Council on Aging is seeking help to staff a day program at the Catholic Charities’ Shaw Center for Memory Care in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to set up lunch tables, temp food and clean and organize the kitchen. If interested, call Noreen Mendoza at 707-528-8712, ext.160 or go to nmendoza@srcharities.org.