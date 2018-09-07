News Briefs September 7

Direct Flights to Denver

Beginning March 8, Sonoma County Airport has direct flights to Denver

Direct flights between Denver and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa will begin March 8. The midday arrival and departure flights will be on a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ aircraft with United Air Lines. The new service to Denver International Airport will enable travelers to connect to more than 145 destinations worldwide on the United Airlines network.

Tickets will be available at www.united.com.

Congressmen to be interviewed

Mike Thompson, Representative to Congress from the 5th district of California, will be interviewed in a public forum by David McCuan, SSU Political Science Professor Tuesday, Sept. 11, in Ballroom A of the Sonoma State University Student Center.

There will be a brown-bag lunch at noon, and the interview will take place from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Admission is free, but a $5 permit is required to park on the University campus.

Topics of current interest will be discussed, such as: the mid-term elections; voter suppression; ICE/DACA; gun control; climate change, especially vis-a-vis California fires; health care (Medicare for All, repeal/change of “ObamaCare”); education, especially student loans and no-cost college for all qualified; national security; and foreign policy. Audience members may have their own questions and concerns.

The event is sponsored by the Sonoma State University Emeritus and Retired Faculty/Staff Assn (SSU-ERFSA); for more information contact the Association at <ssu-erfa@sonoma.edu>.

Outreach specialist needed

Visit agencies, schools and other community-based organizations to inform users about 211Sonoma.org. They also maintain social media and update a website, serve as liaisons between 211Sonoma and the public, record outreach opportunities in the database and more. Ideal for an intern. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.

Sonoma County Legal Services has moved.

Our phone number remains the same: 707 546-2924.

Our new address is 4525 Montgomery Dr., #10, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works receives CAL FIRE Prevention Grant

The grant will help support Roadway Safety, Fire Fuels Reduction and Community Chipper Activities