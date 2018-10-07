News Briefs Oct. 5

After the Fire’ exhibit at SSU

A new exhibit at the SSU Library Gallery, “Reflections: After the Fire,” showcases through painting, photography, video and mixed media the work of 21 participants documenting and reflecting on the Oct. 2017 fires.

The exhibit will run until Dec. 14, with a public reception Oct. 17, from 4-5:30 p.m. marking the anniversary of the reopening of Sonoma State after the fires. Wine and light refreshments will be served.

The display is in both the Library Gallery and 2North exhibit area on the second floor of the Jean and Charles Schulz Information Center located on the SSU campus, 1801 E. Cotati Ave.

Library hours and more information are available at library.sonoma.edu. Campus parking is $5 except for the Oct. 17 reception visitors can email library@sonoma.edu for a parking pass.

Fumoto revving up to end Alzheimer’s with Crusin’ North Car Club

Fumoto’s blue-ribbon sponsorship will help Team Crusin’ North’s efforts to help the Petaluma Walk to End Alzheimer’s reach their $375,000 goal.

Fumoto Engineering of America (Fumoto), primary importer and distributor of Fumoto Engine Oil Drain Valves in the United States and based in Santa Rosa, is a proud blue-ribbon sponsor of the 2018 Cruisin’ North Car Show for a Cause to Benefit the Petaluma Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The car show will be held Sat., Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petaluma Plaza North Shopping Center, 259 North McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma. The event is free and open to the public. All proceeds of the event benefit the Petaluma Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ goal of $375,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

The Cruisin’ North Car Show will feature pre-1979 American-made cars and trucks, live music, food, and vendors. Fumoto will have a vendor booth to sell their oil valves and will offer all Crusin’ North Car Show guests a special promo code for free shipping with an online purchase.

“We are glad to have the opportunity to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through the 2018 Cruisin’ North Car Show for a Cause,” states Yuho Yamamoto, president of Fumoto Engineering of America.

Yuho continues, “I am one of many families who have family members affected by dementia. I have seen how difficult it is to manage the disease, needless to say for the patients, but their supporting families as well. Throughout the Cruisn’ North Car Show for a Cause, I hope many more people will learn about the disease and help us to fight and eventually end Alzheimer’s.”

For more information, contact glopez@fumotousa.com or call (707) 545-7020.

Charmian London in The South Seas, Oct. 6

Soon to be featured with a new full floor exhibit at the House of Happy Walls, Charmian Kittredge London is gaining overdue recognition.

Biographers Iris Jamahl Dunkle and Clarice Stasz focus on Charmian’s “Log of the Snark” to illustrate her transgressive views on gender, sexuality, race, and patriarchy. Their illustrated talk will include readings of new poems Dunkle has written that were inspired by the book, along with passages from the Log. Event to take place at 2-4 p.m.

All of these events are free and no reservations are needed, but if you have any questions, telephone 707 795-9028 or email: sittingroomlibrary@gmail.com

The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr. Penngrove.

Governor signs privacy act to shield data

Governor Brown signed the Privacy Protection Act, Senate Bill 244, which limits the collection and disclosure of personal information obtained by a local or state agency for purposes of issuing a local identification card, driver’s license, or county clinic health services.

“Every day, Californians share their personal information with government for IDs, driver’s licenses, healthcare or other essential services,” said Senator Ricardo Lara. “The Privacy Protection Act puts government agencies on notice that they need to take every measure to shield the data they receive from unlawful release.”

SB 244 prohibits the Department of Motor Vehicles from releasing any information submitted to prove a person’s identity or residency for a driver’s license, except in response to a court order or urgent law enforcement purpose. SB 244 also applies to information collected for identification cards issued by a city or local agency.

SB 244 also protects personal information submitted for the administration of local public programs such as healthcare.

California’s civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, disability, medical condition, marital status, and sexual orientation. SB 244 builds on those principles by protecting the personal information of all Californians.

SB 244 was sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union and the California Immigrant Policy Center.

RP road improvements update

The City of Rohnert Park has contracted with Brookfield Homes to perform the Keiser Avenue Eastern Reconstruction Project. The project consists of installation of a new water main, recycled water main, storm drain and the reconstruction of Keiser Ave from Kerry Road to Petaluma Hill Road. The project will continue through October 2018. Work hours for this project area are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Keiser Avenue will be closed to all traffic from east of the Community Gardens to Petaluma Hill Road during construction in this area.

Local residents and patrons of the Community Garden can enter and exit their properties on Keiser Avenue via Snyder Lane.

Southwest Blvd.- Between Boris Court and Adrian Drive

Team Ghilotti is performing work for the City of Rohnert Park on Southwest Boulevard between Boris Court and Adrian Drive. This project consists of installation of a water pipeline along Southwest Boulevard connecting from Boris Court to Adrian Drive. Residents/motorists can expect traffic control signage, flaggers, lane shifts, intermittent stoppage of traffic and 2-way traffic control. Pedestrian/bike access will be maintained at all times. Work for this project will occur during daytime working hours between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rohnert Park Expressway Construction:

Road reconstruction between Snyder Lane to Petaluma Hill Road will continue this week. Follow traffic control signage and flaggers. Proceed with caution. Traffic will be switched between the #1 (fast) and #2 lane (slow lane) at various locations as median work and lane-striping work commences along the alignment.

To expedite construction, the City has modified the work hours to be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will always be at least one eastbound lane open during construction. The westbound lanes will not be affected.

Updates will be provided as the work progresses. Please share this notice with others. They can receive updates by sending their email address to: rpconstruction@datainstincts.com

Thank you for your patience. Please obey all traffic control measures, drive safely and cautiously through the construction zone.

Road rage and assault on Adobe Rd.

The evening of Sept. 25 at about 3:50 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were sent to Adode Rd. and Stage Gulch Rd. for a report of two men fighting with other cars stopping near the incident. One of the callers to 9-1-1 said the fight started as a road rage incident. One man was hitting the other with a flashlight.

Before deputies could arrive, by-standers took the car keys away from the man who had been swinging the flashlight.

When the first deputy arrived, he detained the suspect – 27- year- old Glen Ellen resident Robert Lind – and requested an ambulance for the victim, a 62- year- old Sonoma resident.

During the investigation, the deputy learned the altercation started out as a road rage incident on Highway 37 near Lakeville Hwy. Near the intersection of Adobe and Stage Gulch, Lind approached the victim’s vehicle and pulled the victim out of the vehicle. Lind then hit the victim’s head and face several times with a metal flashlight. After the victim fell to the ground, Lind reportedly kicked him.

At that point, several bystanders intervened and stopped the attack.

When the ambulance arrived, paramedics treated the victim for blunt force trauma and injuries to his head and face, as well as cuts and scratches to his arms and legs. He was released at the scene.

Lind was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon – both the flashlight blows and the kicking – under Penal Code section 245(a)(1). Lind was booked into the Main Adult Detention Facility.

If you have any knowledge about the original road rage incident or the attack and you have not spoken with the deputy sheriffs who handled the investigation, please contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2650.The suspect is now in custody.

Local chiropractor will provide free care

Dr. Maher, a chiropractic physician, whose clinic is located at 101 Golf Course Dr. C5 in the Double Tree Plaza in Rohnert Park will be providing certain services free of charge during Oct. as part of Doctors with a Heart. As a part of her "Doctors with a Heart" celebration. All donations will benefit the “Community Foundation Sonoma County” for fire relief. However due to a need that cannot be met in one day, new patients will receive a free history, examination and first treatment when they schedule any time in the month of Oct. Dr. Maher has been providing service to Sonoma County for 30 years. While all adjustments are free for Doctors with a Heart, optional donations will be accepted for The Community Foundation Sonoma County, specifically their Resilience Fund, for fire relief. Doctors with a Heart members give free health care to the community, during regular business hours, on selected days. Services are by appointment only. An optional donation for a local charity, The Community Foundation Sonoma County Resilience Fund is requested.

Dr. Maher sees how great the need for access to good health care has grown and welcomes the chance to provide quality chiropractic care while raising funds and awareness for fire relief.

Appointments for Doctors with a Heart may be made by calling (707) 792-0202. Visit our website at ww.maherchiro.com

For more information on the Resilience Fund visit www.SonomaCF.org