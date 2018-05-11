News Briefs May 4

April’s Penngrove Historical notes

The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. in the JavAmore Cafe. Members Janet and Lew Baer, Kim Hanson, Tim and Jennifer Bell, Jane Foster, Jim Davis, Starr Rohrman, Mary Martin, Greg Wacker, Jud Wilson and Jack Withington were present.

Discussion was centered on the stone marker for the Penngrove Time Capsule to be buried on the Penngrove Market property. Jennifer Bell brought mock-ups of different wording arrangements and fonts. A vote was held and it was decided to have black deeply etched lettering on a diamond shaped stone with all but Penngrove in sans serif style.

The stone to be used is local andesite from a large piece found at Lee Brian’s ranch quarry by Lee and Burr Wilson and graciously donated by Lee. Jennifer has also offered her etching artistry as a gift to the community.

Discussion followed about possibly using a larger PVC tube for the time capsule.

Jim Davis said that the market opening is being planned for May. A discussion was held as to when may be the best time for the time capsule burial, perhaps a Saturday in late May or June.

Support sick children

Help Make-A-Wish at their wine-tasting gala to make kids’ wishes come true. The “Wishes in Wine Country” event will be held May 19 at Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor.

Tasting begins at 2 p.m. and dinner will end at 9:30 p.m. Over 180 volunteers are needed to pour wine, help with the live auction, help with setup and breakdown and much more. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. Sign up online at wishesinwinecountry.com/volunteers.htmml.

RP seeks public input on ADA plan The City of Rohnert Park has prepared a Draft Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The city's programs and facilities were evaluated for accessibility for people with disabilities. A public meeting will be held Thursday, May 17 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, located at 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park. At this meeting you will learn about the evaluation process and have the opportunity to share your feedback on the draft regarding the accessibility of city programs, services and facilities. Your comments can help shape the final Plan. To request accommodations at the meeting for a disability please contact the City’s ADA coordinator at ADAcoordinator@rpcity.org or (707) 588-2221.