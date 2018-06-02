News Briefs May 25

Community enhancement project

Do you want to make your community a nicer place? Do you want to help make a statement about the need to think about peace and conflict resolution in our world? Do you want to help make a difference?

Then come help us with the Garden Planting for the Burton Avenue Recreation Center Rotary Peace Garden, 7421 Burton Ave., in Rohnert Park, Sunday, May 27 and Saturday, June 2 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

We need your help to plant approximately 600 plants, install irrigation and spread bark mulch at the site. Come anytime either day. Invite your family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers to join you. Lunch will be provided (please RSVP).

Please bring gloves. If you have any of the following, you may want to bring them as they could be useful: shovel, rake, posthole digger, wheelbarrow. Make sure to mark your tools.

Please RSVP for lunch count each day to Paula Reinhold preinhold@stearns.com or 490-7322

Sponsored by Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park Cotati and Rancho Cotati in partnership with the City of Rohnert Park and Stearns Home Loans.

Be part of disaster relief

Help people get the fire relief they deserve. Catholic Charities needs data and technology volunteers to be part of its disaster case management team -- an opportunity that could lead to an internship for students. Training will be provided. Bilingual volunteers are needed. For more details, contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712

Rohnert Park replaces street lights

Rohnert Park is partnering with PG&E to start a project this week to replace most of RP’s sodium streetlights with new state-of-the-art LED lights. The project is in the midst of starting in the northern section of town and will proceed south and is expected to be complete by June 18. LED streetlights use less energy than the traditional HPS bulbs, last longer and will give off a bright light which will help drivers’ visibility.

The streetlights fixed on the wooden poles located in the H and F sections are not included in this endeavor. The range of the wood pole-mounted streetlight replacements is very extensive and requires the poles to be replaced and will be done in a separate project. If there is any concern, please call the Department of Public Works at 707-588-3303.

Front desk help needed

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs help with the front desk. Volunteers will welcome visitors, answer phones, schedule appointments and help with special projects. Volunteers are also needed to cover shifts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are flexible. For more information, email Sandra Uribe at suribe@volunteernow.org.

Volunteer drivers needed!

Do you live in Rohnert Park, Cotati or Santa Rosa? Volunteers are needed that are willing to deliver healthy food to neighbors in the three areas. This is a weekly volunteer commitment and requires reliable transportation. If you are interested, contact Helen Myers at 707-887-1647 ext. 103 or email HelenM@FFTfoodbank.org.

Work with well-behaved children

Want to make a difference in their lives? Volunteer at Kinder Academy on the Cesar Chavez Language Academy campus in Santa Rosa. Email Geovany Landzaat at glandzaat@srcs.k12.ca.us.



Comedy and karaoke

Fundraiser features headline comedy from Geoff Tate 7:30 p.m. and a karaoke after party 9:30-11:30 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr. Admission $15 and includes burger and BBQ chicken buffet. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa Summer Scholarship Program. Features a 50/50 raffle. 707-665-9472.

Handy skills needed

Are you considered a handy person? If so, the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, known as the 4Cs, is looking for a volunteer who would like to come to its west Santa Rosa office every few weeks and help with minor fixes and repairs. Contact Lara Magnusdottirat imasnundottir@sonoma4cs.org or call 707-522-1413, ext. 186.

Veterans appreciation Expo coming June 16

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Rotary Club is sponsoring in honor of all veterans a Veterans Appreciation Expo June 16 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take at the Cotati Veterans’ Memorial facility, 8505 Park Ave., Cotati and is open to all local veterans and their families.

A free BBQ lunch, being donated by Sally Tomatoes, will begin at noon with speakers, games, a jumpy house and a fun afternoon for all. Booths and tables will feature models of ships, airplanes and Legos. Veterans from all wars will be represented along with the Red Devil Pups.

Come and listen to the music, guest speakers and connect with other veterans. Pre-registration is required by June 4. Connect with https://rotaryrpc.ticketleap.com/rotary-veterans-appreciation or for more information, contact Bob Stewart, Community Service Director at stubobchev@gmail.com or call 707-765-4898. Thank you for supporting our veterans.