News Briefs May 18

Fun at annual event for first responders

Help honor first responders and celebrate Santa Rosa’s 150th birthday at Santa Rosa’s Rose Parade. This year’s theme is “Together We Rose.” Volunteers are needed to man barricades, set up and clean up the festival and parade, carry parade banners, direct traffic, sell water and more. Volunteer slots are available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19. Sign up at roseparadefestival.com and click on “Get Involved,” or email info@roseparadefestival.com.

Rotary Clubs need golfers May 31

The Rotary Clubs of Rohnert-Park and Rancho Cotati are hosting a golf tournament at the Fairview Event Center (formerly Wedgewood Banquet Center) May 31 with a 11 a.m. golf check-in and registration. The shotgun will start at 1:30 p.m.

The entry fee is $125 which will include golf and the after golf party. Golfers are needed. Contact your friends and relatives and have them join you for a day of fun and frolics. For more information, call 707-843-5516. Register online at: www.rprotarygolf.com.

Help pickup and deliver clothes

Assist Catholic Charities’ ReSTYLE Marketplace thrift store by going out on a truck delivery and do pickups with a staff member. Help is needed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. If anyone is interested, you must be able to lift 50 pounds or more with assistance. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160 for more information.

Enjoy helping seniors

Senior Advocacy Services has a place for you to make a positive impact in a senior’s life. The Long term Care Ombudsman program provides a voice for change for over 5,500 residents in Sonoma County. The organization is seeking passionate, committed volunteers. Class starts Friday. For more information, contact Kathy Baldassari at 707-526-4108 or volunteer@sasnb.org.

Support Special Olympics in Rohnert Park

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has partnered with Special Olympics and Chili’s – Rohnert Park in a fundraiser for Special Olympics Northern California on Tuesday June 5th. Come to “Tip-A-Cop” at Chili’s on Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park to support Special Olympics. Celebrity servers (local officers) will be on site as they help support this worthy cause. All “tips” will go to supporting the Special Olympics. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

Four Special Olympics Athletes will be on site to assist with selling T-Shirts for $15 as well as answer any questions.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has supported Special Olympics for over nine years. Different events have included, Tip-A-Cop, Torch Run, Running with the Pack, Bike the Bridges and much more. Please come to Chili’s in Rohnert Park to help support Special Olympics.

Volunteers needed for golf tournament

Volunteers are needed June 23 at Windsor Golf Course to check in golfers, set up tee displays and monitor hole contests as part of Packages for Preemies “ParTee for Preemies.” The tournament is put on by Packages for Preemies, a Sonoma County nonprofit that supports families with a child that spends more than three days in the neonatal intensive care unit. To volunteer or learn more call 408-316-8878 for more information.

Jewish Free Clinic seeks therapists & interns

The Jewish Community Free clinic needs volunteer licensed therapists and interns to provide therapy for individuals experiencing anxiety, depression and the challenges associated with recovery from the October fires as well as other phase of life problems.

Interested volunteers who can offer three or more therapy hours per week can contact Mark Bende at mark.jcfc@gmail.com. Bilingual therapists are encouraged to apply.