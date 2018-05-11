News Briefs May 11

Make a difference in the community

Support Sonoma County residents as they work to complete their court-ordered community service hours. Make a difference in the community. Work with case managers, manage multiple clients, call and encourage clients and document contacts. There is a requirement of four to 12 hours a week. Contact Cesar Bassilio at 707-573-3385.

Cruising the Petaluma Blvd. May 19

Petaluma’s salute to American Graffiti is now in its 13th year. Director George Lucas used the Petaluma streets for many of the iconic movie’s most memorable scenes and now these same streets draw thousands of visitors to Petaluma for the family-friendly, alcohol-free event and all for a good cause. Proceeds from each annual “Salute” are invested in community projects which will benefit arts, education, safety and welfare.

The cruise of the event is the car show, Saturday May 19 in historic downtown. Over 400 classic American cars, including the 1956 T-Bird and Citroen from the movie, will be all ready by 10 a.m. with their hoods open and chrome sparkling in the sunlight.

After you have seen movie stars Candy Clark, Bo Hopkins and Lynne Stewart from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. appreciate the skill and artistry on display.

You may chat with the owners of the cars until 4 p.m. and then the engines will rev as the cars take to the streets to do what they were made for, cruise the boulevard.

Join the American Graffiti team at the “Cruise in and Kickoff Social May 18th from 4-8 p.m. at the Plaza North shopping Center at N. McDowell Blvd. and E. Washington St. 1975 and older American vehicles will have their own reserved parking. Come to Petaluma’s Salute to American Graffiti Car Show May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when cruising starts at 4 p.m. in historic downtown Petaluma.

RP Dept. of Public Safety May community meetings

Personnel from Rohnert Park Public Safety will be hosting community meetings in May. This is a time for public safety to share with residents’ crime related information including crime in neighborhoods and crime prevention campaigns such as “If I Were a Thief.” Crime trends and Emergency Preparedness will also be topics during the May meetings.Please join Public Safety at the Rohnert Park Library for the presentation along with a question and answer session.

If you are a resident North of Rohnert Park Expressway, your meeting is May 24. If you live in or near Sections D, F, E, H, G, S, K and O this is your meeting. If you are a resident who lives South of Rohnert Park Expressway, your meeting is May 25. If you live in or near Sections A, B, C, J, M, L and W this is your meeting. Visit the dept. for info.

Please mark your calendars for Sunday May 27th

A work party will begin at 8:30 a.m. for a Rotary Peace Garden project. We will be planting a few hundred plants, some trees, installing irrigation and weed cloth and hoping for a large turnout so we can get it all done in one day. If you have family or friends who can help, please invite them. I anticipate that the heavy work will be completed before the work party, so it should be a fun day without breaking your back. Please bring gloves, shovels and trowels if you have them. I also suggest that you put your name on the tools, so they don’t end up with someone else. Drinks, snacks and lunch will be provided.

Would you like to foster pets?

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is looking for foster parent volunteers to open their homes and hearts to animals who are underage, sick or stressed. The Humane Society will teach you how to bottle-feed kittens until they can transition to solid food, provide a place for sick animals to recover and to give stressed animals a break from the shelter. Foster lengths vary from overnight to a couple of months. Volunteer and foster parent orientation is at 5 p.m. Thursdays. Email foster@humanesocitysoco.org or call 707-577- 1919.

Volunteers needed for technology at Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities are seeking data and technology volunteers to be part of their disaster case management team, which helps people get the fire relief they deserve. Training will be provided. The opportunity can be expanded into internship opportunities for students as well. Bilingual volunteers are welcome. For more information, call 707-528-8712, ext. 160.