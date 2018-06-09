News Briefs June 8

Support dementia patients

Catholic Charities’ Shaw Day Center for Memory Care is seeking volunteers to help care for people with dementia. Volunteers assist in activity programming and mealtimes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Must complete a background check and pass a tuberculosis test. For more information, contact Noreen Mendozaat nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160.

Help with food distribution

What feels better than eating local, healthy, nutrient-dense produce? Helping everyone else eat it, too. Catholic Charities and Singing Frogs Farms need volunteers to help with CSA orders and distribution. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160.

Mentor students

Supportive mentors are needed to help high school students in the Roseland School District transition into first-generation college students. Mentors connect with students twice a month, beginning their junior year in high school through their freshman year in college. Training and activity/discussion ideas provided. Contact Jill Peterson and Sarah Tendall at jillpeterson@roseland.org.

The City of RP is seeking applicants

The City of Rohnert Park seeking candidates for multiple boards, including: the Sonoma County Library Commission, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the Building

Appeals Board and the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Current Rohnert Park residents who are interested in making recommendations to the city council are strongly encouraged to apply. Residents interested in applying should submit a completed Fact Sheet application to the RP City Clerk’s Office. The application form may be obtained at the city clerk’s office, on the city’s website or by telephoning 707-588-2227.

Note due date of application is June 12th, except the Library Commission, which is due June 25.