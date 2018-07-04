News Briefs June 29

Gather resource information

211 is a free service that helps people find local resources they need. Volunteer to help collect and update referral information from agencies and organizations, help create specialized directories of available resources and represent 211 at community meetings. Volunteers who can commit to at least six months are also needed to answer phones. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.

Mentor children in Petaluma

Mentor Me is in search of volunteer mentors to spend an hour a week with K-12 Petaluma-area students. Lend an ear and provide non-judgmental guidance. Must be at least 18 years of age, provide references, fingerprints and tuberculosis test. Contact 707-778-4798 or info@wrmm.org. More information is at www.wearememtorme.org.

Seeking project volunteers

Volunteers are needed for year-round community projects at the Railroad Square thrift shop. Contact Patti at 707-322-4325.

School of Hope needs tutors

Just 30 minutes of reading each week can improve a young student’s literary skills. The School of Hope can train you this Sept. to be a reading tutor. Tutoring will start in Oct. Contact Ana Gouveia at 707-528-4485, ext. 103 or ana.gouveia@united way.winecountry.org.