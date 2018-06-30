News Briefs June 22

Free advance care planning workshops, July 17

After the fire disaster in October, Sonoma County residents know it is wise to be prepared for a future flood, earthquake, or fire. There is potential for any of these.

And there is one “natural disaster” that is assured for every one of us: death. Yet when it comes to preparation for serious illness and death, only 23 percent of us in California have prepared ourselves and our families by completing an advance health care directive.

To help residents prepare, My Care My Plan: Speak Up, Sonoma County will host a free advance care planning workshop, “Who Will Speak for You If You Can’t Speak for Yourself?” Tuesday, July 17, 2 - 4 p.m., at the Redwood Credit Union Community Room, 3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa. Register online at MyCareMyPlanSonoma.org under Events, by phone at (707) 565-5950, or by email to aasecretary@schsd.org.

“Or imagine another kind of disaster: a car accident that leaves you with a head injury. An injury severe enough that you might not be able to move around or express yourself, and you might need 24/7 care for the rest of your life. It’s not that uncommon! Being prepared means thinking about what you would want, putting it in writing, and talking about it with your family and your doctor,” says Brad Stuart, MD, former Santa Rosa internist, now chief medical officer for the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC) in Washington, D.C.

“Life as we know it can change when we least expect it,” says Nina Arbour, Community Relations and Volunteer Services Manager, Hospice Services of St. Joseph Health. “I’ve witnessed this over and over again in my 36 years with Hospice. An advance health care directive serves as a ‘quality of life road map’ that enables our loved ones and healthcare providers to honor our choices about medical treatment and end of life care.”

Stuart and Arbour will lead the July workshop, designed for anyone over age 18. Participants consider the type of care they would want in a health crisis and how to make their wishes known through thoughtful advance care planning and clear, written, advance health care directives. Presenters will also offer ideas for how to talk with family, loved ones and healthcare providers about medical treatment options, tradeoffs, and wishes.

My Care, My Plan: Speak Up, Sonoma County’s ( MyCareMyPlanSonoma.org) vision is for every adult in the county to become educated and empowered to express his/her wishes about end-of-life care, to have the opportunity to do so and to have their wishes honored in a medical crisis.

This is an initiative of the Committee for Healthcare Improvement and Sonoma County Health Action, which mobilizes community partnerships and resources to achieve equity and improve health for all in Sonoma County. MCMP is a collaborative of organizations and individuals from the private, public, nonprofit, and volunteer sectors, as well as local healthcare and social service organizations and other community partners. Support for the initiative is provided by the Sonoma County Human Services Department.

2018 Stream Maintenance Program

Improving water quality in our streams while providing flood protection for the community

This summer the Sonoma County Water Agency will be working in streams and channels throughout Sonoma County to improve water quality and provide flood protection. As part of the comprehensive Stream Maintenance Program (SMP), they will be removing sediment and garbage and planting trees to create shady riparian canopies. These canopies help cool the water and shade out less desirable species of plants, which can catch debris and reduce the steams’ water-carrying capacity. If necessary, they will remove some non-canopy forming trees such as arroyo willows as well as certain dense shrubs such as non-native and invasive blackberries. Sediment removal activities include planting native trees, shrubs and some aquatic plants according to a certain pattern to establish canopy while maintaining channel capacity.

The Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps (SCEC), workforce training and ecosystem education program aimed at educating youth and young adults in environmental stewardship and restoration, will be working with the SMP this summer. The SCYEC provides youth and young adults pay checks, valuable work experience, environmental education and the opportunity to contribute to their community through ongoing outdoor experiences.

The streams that will be maintained this summer are Cotati Creek, Hinebaugh Creek, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Adobe Creek, Capri Creek, Corona Creek, Corona Tributary, East Washington, Lichau Creek and Washington Creek.

North Bay Industries Activity Center art show, July 11

The North Bay Industries Activity Center art center will have a viewing of their art at the Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa, starting July 10 through August 23 with a reception July 11 from 4-6 p.m.

This vocational activity center is located in Rohnert Park. Their mission is to assist adults with disabilities to become more productive, self-reliant members of their communities. They represent a diverse group of people that share a passion for artwork. The artwork is as diverse as the clients are, fostering creativity and exploring mixed media. Go and enjoy the show and feel free to reach out to them at 707-585-1991, ext. 202 for more information.

Records Dept. closing on Fridays

From Rohnert Park Public Safety Nixle

Regrettably, Rohnert Park Public Safety is having to close our front counter and records service on Fridays due to a temporary staffing shortage. We will continue to provide vehicle releases Monday through Friday. We ask for your patience as we are in the processing of hiring new Records Staff that will allow us to be open again Monday through Friday to handle all records functions. We will keep you informed as to when we reopen on Fridays. Thank you for your understanding.

Want to help with a benefit golf tournament?

The “Partee for Preemies” Golf Tournament will benefit Packages for Preemies, a local nonprofit that supports families with a child in the NICU Tournament. Volunteers will check in golfers, set up tee displays and monitor hole contest June 23. Contact 408-316-8878 or packages4preemies@gmail.com.

Help with deliveries

Restyle Marketplace Thrift Store staff is looking for assistance with truck delivery and pickup of items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shifts on Tuesdays or Fridays. Volunteers must be able to lift 50 pounds or more with assistance. Contact Noreen Mendozaat nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160.

Help students shop for clothes

Volunteers are needed to chaperone students while they shop for needed school clothes on Aug. 3 at the Target in Coddingtown Mall. Contact Jennifer Freitas at 707-535-4251 or jenniver.Freitas@usw.SalvationArmy.org.

Project volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed for year-round community projects at the Railroad Square shop. Contact Patti at 707-322-4325.

Work with kids at “Owl Camp”

Spend time with kids ages 5-13 at LandPath’s “Owl Camp,” beginning July 2. For sign-ups and more information, go to http://bit.ly/2HW9kiq.