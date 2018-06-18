News Briefs June 15

Let’s bugle across the country

Bugles Across America, NFP was founded in 2000 by Tom Day, when Congress passed legislation stating that veterans have a right to at least two uniformed military people to fold the flag and play taps on a CD player. Bugles Across America was founded to take this a step further.

In recognition of the service these veterans have provided to their country, we felt that they each deserve a live rendition of taps by a real bugler. To this end, we are actively seeking capable volunteers to provide this valuable service to veterans and their families.

Bugles Across America now has over 4,000 bugler volunteers located in all 50 states and a growing number overseas. Since the Department of Veterans Affairs is expecting more than 1/2 million veterans to pass every year for the next seven years, Bugles Across America is always recruiting new volunteers.

Bugler Volunteers can be male or female. They can play a traditional bugle with no valves, or they can complete the ceremony on a Trumpet, Cornet, Flugelhorn, or a one, two or three valve bugle. The bugler can be of any age as long as they can sound taps with an ease and style that will do honor to both the veterans, their families, and the burial detail performing the service. There are no fees or dues to participate as a volunteer, although there are certain directives that must be followed.

Chaperone students

Young students from the Roseland School Summer School need chaperones to be with them on the bus to “Safety Around Water” classes at the YMCA and navigate locker rooms and the pool deck from 12:30-4 p.m. June 11, 15, 18 and 22. Contact makeanimpact@scfymca.org. or call 707-544-1829, ext. 3323.

Dementia patients need support

Catholic Charities’ Shaw Day Center for Memory Care Program needs volunteers to help care for people with dementia. Volunteers assist in activity programing and mealtimes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Must complete a background check and pass a tuberculosis test. For more information contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org. or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160.

A fundraiser needs volunteers

The Healthcare Foundation is seeking volunteers for its Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative fundraiser June 23 at Clos du Bois winery. Volunteer orientation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clos du Bois. Call 707-494-2845 or contact Samantha Paul at samantha@so-eventful.com.

Summer lunch program

Volunteers are needed from June 4 through the first week of August at the Central Library in Santa Rosa for its library’s summer lunch program. Set up, serve and clean during shifts Mondays through Fridays from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free lunch included. Contact Kim at kdargeou@sonomalibrary.org.

All veterans, come to a free BBQ June 16!

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati is sponsoring the first annual Veterans Appreciation Expo June 16 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Facility, 8505 Park Ave. in Cotati located at Old Redwood Highway and Myrtle Ave.

There will be a free BBQ lunch beginning at noon. The event is open to all veterans and their families. This is a kid friendly atmosphere with activities, music and guest speakers. No alcohol allowed in the vicinity. Connect with other veterans, displays and information booths set up for you to see and enjoy a laid-back lazy afternoon. Sally Tomatoes has so generously donated the food to support our veterans.

For more information, call Bob Stewart, Community Service Director at 707-765-4898.

Drivers Wanted

The Community Voice is now accepting applications for home delivery and/or business delivery, part time driver positions. Require reliable transportation and valid CA driver license.

Call 707-584-2222 /707-387-9894