News Briefs June 1

Front desk volunteers needed

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County needs volunteers for its front desk. The volunteer work includes customer service, answering phones, scheduling appointments and helping with special projects. Shifts needed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information email Sandra Uribe at suribe@volunteernow.org.

Request for proposals for prenatal to five dental health grant

First 5 Sonoma County is inviting applications for grants of up to $300,000 to fund services and system integration to strengthen prenatal to five oral health access and outcomes in Sonoma County. Funds may be expended over a maximum contract period of three years, starting no earlier than July 1, 2018 and ending no later than June 30, 2021. The maximum funding per year will be $100,000, not to exceed a contract total of $300,000.

Successful applicants to this grant will utilize best practices in service provision and propose methods to identify gaps in care and align with existing/emerging services to provide cost effective and sustainable services and systems improvements. Services proposed may include, but are not limited to: prevention, early detection, anticipatory guidance (parental education), structured referrals, treatment and the establishment of dental homes for families of children prenatal to five. Priority will be given to innovative partnerships and/or integrated services that enhance the accessibility and sustainability of bilingual services for high need Latino and low-income populations.

In 2017, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services received a $3.5 million grant from the state Department of Health Care Services. The grant is part of the state’s Dental Transformation Initiative, which funds projects that help increase the use of preventative services for children covered by Medi-Cal insurance. With the emergence of new dental services for children and families in the community, it will be essential that applicants funded under this grant coordinate closely with Dental Transformation Initiative staff at the Department of Health Services to ensure maximum integration and leveraging of efforts and resources. Proposals must be received no later than 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Register for Alzheimer’s event

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is looking for volunteers for its event Oct. 20 at 1800 S. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma. Volunteers work in two-hour shifts between 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and duties include setup, registration, parking coordination, walker cheer squad, route and garbage monitoring and event break-down. Prospective volunteers may request an application by email at mwright1@alz.org or 707-573-1210.

Tech volunteers needed

Catholic Charities needs data and technology volunteers for its disaster case management, which helps people with fire relief. Training will be provided. Students may expand volunteer work into an internship opportunity. Bilingual volunteers welcomed. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or 707-528-8712 x160.

Free summer lunch for children 18 and younger

Let’s have a hunger free summer. Cotati will serve free lunch at La Plaza Park and Rohnert Park will serve their lunch at Alicia Park. call 707-523-7903 for starting dates and the correct times.