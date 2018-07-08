News Briefs July 6

Participate in a plastic free July

Occupy Sonoma County is participating in Plastic Free July. Plastic Free July started in Australia in 2011 with less than 40 participants and has grown into a global movement to address the mounting concern of plastic pollution. More than 1 million people in 159 countries worldwide accepted the challenge in 2017.

Scientists estimate that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans. The plastic bottles, bags and takeout containers — that are used once and then discarded — are made with a material that is designed to last forever. Adopting reusable shopping bags, regularly utilizing reusable coffee cups and water bottles, refusing plastic utensils and avoiding pre-packaged fruits and vegetables can make a difference. These habits avoid putting plastic in the landfill, reduce fossil fuel consumption and protect the oceans.

Occupy Sonoma County urges everyone to join at PlasticFreeJuly.org where participants are counted and receive information on how to reduce plastic consumption.

Participation can range from choosing to refuse a handful of items for a single day, refusing all plastic for the entire month, or anything in between.

Say no to plastic straws! We ask that everyone make a habit of saying, “No straw, please” when ordering a beverage at a bar or restaurant. Plastic straws are often given out automatically and are a serious threat to the environment. We ask that clubs and restaurants switch to paper straws or consider switching to glass or stainless- steel straws.

Every bit of plastic ever made still exists. Plastics break into smaller and smaller pieces that do not decompose becoming permanent pollution which is toxic to fish, wildlife and the environment. Now that China has decided not to accept US plastic for recycling, even plastic bottles with a deposit are piling up with nowhere to go.

Occupy Sonoma County has a weekly newsletter that includes information about plastic problems and solutions in every issue. Our website has a checklist and information on how to join our campaign. Our Earth Action Campaign meets every 3rd Monday from 7-9 PM at the Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave, Santa Rosa.

For more information contact OccupySonomaCounty.org or call 707-877-6650.tact OccupySonomaCounty.org or call 707-877-6650.

Resident input sought for Recovery & Resiliency Plan

The County of Sonoma encourages residents to participate in workshops that will gather public input to shape the Recovery and Resiliency Plan to ensure the safety, livelihoods and economic prosperity of the residents of Sonoma County.

“Sonoma County will recover from these devastating fires, but we cannot do it alone,” said Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore. “We invite community members from every corner of the County to come to the table and share your ideas about what actions will help lead to a successful recovery and resilient future.”

Workshops will include facilitated small group discussion sessions where residents will be encouraged to share their ideas and visions for each of the five strategy areas, including Community Preparedness and Infrastructure, Housing, Economy, Natural Resources and Safety Net Services. The input collected at the workshops will be published and available for individuals, organizations and municipalities to use in additional recovery planning.

All meetings will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Details below:

July 10: County Office of Education, 5340 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa

July 11: Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol

July 25: Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

August 2: Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa

August 8: Veterans Building, 126 First St., Sonoma

In addition, a Spanish language Community Meeting is being planned and details will be announced shortly.

Spanish translation, California HOPE counselors and child care will be available at all of the meetings. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by emailing recoveryinfo@sonoma-county.org .

For more information about the Sonoma County Office of Recovery, visit https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Office-of-Recovery-and-Resiliency/.For information regarding Sonoma County’s overall recovery efforts, visitwww.sonomacountyrecovers.org.

Sonoma County free bookmobile

July 7: Cotati- Oliver’s Market-2 -3:30 p.m.

July 10: Santa Rosa -Vigil Light Seniors-5-6 p.m.

July 10: Roseland-Junior Giants Camp, Southwest Community Park-6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 11: Roseland-Junior Giants Camp, Elsie Allen High School-6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 12: Santa Rosa-Windham Village Seniors-4:30-6 p.m.

July 12: Roseland-Junior Giants Camp, Elsie Allen High School-6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 14: Cotati -Cotati Kids Day, La Plaza Park-10 a.m. -2 p.m.

July 14: Petaluma-Waugh Wallabies Preschool-10 a.m.

July 17: Petaluma -Vallejo Street Senior Apartments-12 - 1 p.m.

July 17: Petaluma-Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp, Lucchesi Park-1:30 p.m.

July 17: Petaluma -Vintage Chateau Seniors -4:15-5:30 p.m.

July 19: Santa Rosa-SR City Recreation Sensation, Lincoln Elementary School-9:15 a.m.

July 24: Roseland-REFB Summer Lunch, Southwest Community Park-11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 24: Santa Rosa-The Palms Supportive Housing-1:30-3 p.m.

July 24: Santa Rosa-Catholic Charities Family Support Center -3:30-5:30 p.m.

People with dementia need help

Catholic Charities is looking for volunteers to assist in their Shaw Day Center for Memory Care program. Monday to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They would assist in activity programming for people with dementia, assist staff with clients during meals and be part of a strong community that provides essential support to individuals with dementia and their families. Must complete a background check and pass a tuberculosis test. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160.

Help hand out food boxes

Volunteers are needed to assist in weekly order and distribution of Community Supported Agriculture boxes. Catholic Charities partners with Singing Frogs Farm as a pick-up location for their CSA boxes. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160. For a volunteer application, go to srcharities.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Volunteers are asked to lend a hand

Rebuilding Our Community Sonoma County has set up a resource center for fire survivor families. Volunteers are needed for data entry and the front desk. The data entry assistant inputs client information into ETO software and assists with case management for four hours a week. A six-month commitment and complete background check are required. The front desk assistant greets and assists clients with paperwork, answers the hotline and schedules appointments Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bilingual skills for both positions preferred but not necessary. Contact Sandra Uribe at 707-573-3399, ext. 102 or go to suribe@volunteernow.org.