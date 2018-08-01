News Briefs July 27

Data entry volunteer needed

Catholic Charities is looking for a volunteer who has skills with software or technical skills to help with data entry and accuracy, callbacks and maintenance of client profiles in the Homeless Management Information System. Training is provided and volunteers must be able to commit for six months to a year. Ideal for an intern. Volunteers have flexible schedules. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcharities.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160 for more information.

Front desk greeter needed

Help the front desk at the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County to provide customer service, greet people, answer phones, schedule appointments and assist with special projects. Hours can be flexible, but shifts needed are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Email Sandra Urie at suribe@volunteernow.org.

Community outreach seeking help

211 Sonoma County is looking for an outreach specialist to visit agencies, schools and other community-based organizations to inform users about 211Sonoma.org. The outreach specialist also maintains social media, updates the website, liaises between 211 Sonoma and the public or clients, records outreach opportunities in the database and more. Ideal for an intern. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.

Administration help needed

Work directly with Catholic Charities’ Administrative systems manager to design and implement digital policy and processes, including Office 365, SharePoint and Intranet. Create SharePoint sites to be used across all Catholic Charities departments. Training is provided and volunteers must be able to commit for six months to a year. Ideal for an intern. Contact Noreen Mendoza at nmendoza@srcgarutues.org or call 707-528-8712, ext. 160 for more information.

Volunteers needed to fundraise

Volunteers are needed for a Vietnam Veterans of American fundraising event Sept. 9 at the Veterans Hall in Santa Rosa. The fundraiser is 6 to 10 p.m. and volunteers will help with setup, cleanup and a silent auction. A volunteer with QuickBooks experience also is needed to do data entry for two to three hours a week. Contact Gabriel Areval at 707-303-5859 or garoar@gmail.com.