News Briefs July 20

A back to school program benefitting Cotati School kids

The Cotati Police Department is soliciting donations for the “Back to School Program” community outreach event. Officers will visit classrooms to deliver supplies for the first week of school. The purpose of the program is to welcome kids back to school and to help provide Thomas Page Academy (Cotati’s only elementary middle school) students with essential school supplies. Providing supplies will help reduce costs for our local families and reduce expenses for the school.

If you would like to make a monetary donation or donate any school supplies, please contact the Cotati Police Department, 203 W. Sierra, Cotati or call 707-792-4611.

Local computer expert needs help with relief fund

Josh Joyce, of Rohnert Park Computers, a local business that helps locals with computer repairs and data recovery, is currently recovering from an intense back surgery and infection. To help for his rent while he is recovering, a gofundme page has been set up to collect donations. The donation goal is $6,000 and $2,225 has been raised so far for his aid. To make a donation for Joyce, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/joshs-relief-fund.

12th Annual show features Sonoma County photographers

The Sonoma County Library in Rohnert Park will feature the photography exhibit 2018 starting August 6 and runs until August 18 from 12 to 6 p.m. each day except Saturdays are 12-3 p.m. The public reception will be held Monday, August 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the Armando Flores meeting room. Come and meet the artists, invite your friends and neighbors, enjoy free appetizers and beverages and be sure to vote for your favorite image. Come and meet Sonoma County photographers and all of this is free.

This event is sponsored by the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Art Committee and the Friends of the Library Rohnert Park Association for the Arts.

Casa needs volunteers

Summertime is a time for children to play outdoors, swim, attend summer camp and go on family vacations. What happens, though, if you’re a child in foster care, living apart from your family and unsure what the future holds?

It’s difficult to enjoy the carefree days of summer when life might unexpectedly change at any moment and when your parents or other adults in your life have abused, neglected, or abandoned you. Youth in foster care are focused on what will happen to them in the future and if they can return home.

At the CASA of Sonoma County Program, we recruit, train and support volunteers to help make the lives of foster youth better. Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, work one-on-one with a child or sibling group in foster care to ensure their needs are met.

Not only do CASA volunteers provide vital information to the Court to facilitate better-informed decisions for the foster child, they also take the child on fun outings to have new experiences, help them enjoy the season and make new memories. This summer, we invite our neighbors to help a child in our community by becoming a CASA volunteer!

If you can commit to spending two-four hours a week offering advocacy, friendship and emotional support to a child or young adult in foster care, we need you! We currently have 65 children in our waitlist to be matched with their CASA volunteer. Become a CASA Volunteer! Next training begins July 19th.

Connect youths with books

The Free Bookmobile has several volunteer opportunities, including book donation delivery driver to pick up book donations and bring them to the storage site, to on-site events to help to greet patrons at large public events, to help children find wanted books, to event publicity and general assistance. Contact info@freebookmobile.org or 707-861-8058.

Earle Baum Center seeks volunteers

The Disability Services & Legal Center and the Earle Baum Center is looking for volunteers to assist at the Outdoor Disability Film Festival Saturday, Aug. 25 from 6-10 p.m. Guests will enjoy snacks, beer, wine and refreshments while watching Audience Awards winning documentary “States of Grace.” Contact Inga at 707-636-3073 or Inga@myDSLC.org.

Sutter’s gift shop needs help

Be able to enjoy helping and meeting new people at the Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital gift shop. Volunteers are needed for four shifts once or twice a week. If interested, contact Fran Rizzo at franrizzo147@rocketmail.com.