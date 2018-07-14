News Briefs July 13

Volunteer’s corner

Local computer expert needs help with relief fund

Josh Joyce, of Rohnert Park Computers, a local business that helps locals with computer repairs and data recovery, is currently recovering from an intense back surgery and infection. To help for his rent while he is recovering, a gofundme page has been set up to collect donations. The donation goal is $6,000 and $2,225 has been raised so far for his aid. To make a donation for Joyce, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/joshs-relief-fund.

Gift shop needs volunteers

Enjoy helping and meeting new people? The gift shop at Sutter Santa Rosa Hospital needs volunteers who can commit to four-hour shifts once or twice a week. Contact Frank Rizzo at franrizzo147@rocketmail.com.

Hand out backpacks

Volunteers are needed to hand out backpacks and school supplies at the Sonoma Valley Health Center’s fourth annual Back to School Health Fair Aug. 11. Contact Jessy Young, 707-939-6070, ext. 102 or sign up online at signup.com/go/EXjBwWm.

Help needed at 211 Sonoma

211 Sonoma has two positions open. The resource specialist collects and updates referral information from agencies about their services and activities, assists in creating accurate, specialized resource directories and promotes 211 at community or partner meetings. The information and referral specialist answers 211 phones, assesses and provides information or referrals to people seeking help, conducts surveys, enters data and assists with special projects eight to 10 hours a week, six months to one-year commitment. Contact Bonifacio Torres at 707-565-2280 or btorres@schsd.org.

Help patients and their families

Hospice of Petaluma, Memorial Hospice and North County Hospice is looking for volunteers for patient care and grief support. Training begins Sept. 17 at Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa and will continue to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. Volunteers will learn about family dynamics, communication and hospice philosophy. More information is available at 707-568-1094, 707-778-6242 or sonomacountyhospice.org.

Help needed at resource center

Help enter client data and verify information at the Resource Center for Fire Survivor Families, set up by Rebuilding Our Community Sonoma County. Case management intake assistant shifts are available Monday to Friday, eight hours to 10 hours per week. A six-month to one- year commitment and background check are required. Training provided and bilingual preferred, but not necessary. Contact Sandra Uribe at 707-573-3399, etc. 102 or aueivw@volunteernow.org.