News Briefs: January 19

Free passes for state parks

Save the Redwoods League is giving out free passes at 47 redwood state parks on the second Saturday of each month in 2018 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Parking fees and day-use admission are available for this year. The next Saturday Feb. 10 will be available online at savetheredwoods.org. Eight state parks in Sonoma County are in the giveaway supported by the league.

The 17,500-member league has preserved more than 200,000 acres of redwood forest and helped initiate 66 parks. Generally, more than 30 million people visit a redwood park each year.

Like to be in the garden?

Volunteers who are physically fit and want to get their hands dirty are needed to help at the Food for Thought gardens in Forestville. Volunteers are needed on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and all day Saturdays. Contact Elisa Baker at 707-887-1647 or volunteer@fftfoodbank.org for more information.