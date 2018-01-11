News Briefs: January 12

Newsbriefs: January 12

Attend a crab feed anywhere in Sonoma County

Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m. A fundraiser for the Senhor Santo Cristo Society, Adults $50 and children $25. At the Petaluma Holy Ghost Hall, 4649 Bodega Ave. 707-304-2819.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m. Supporting the Lions Club’s efforts to assist those with hearing and sight problems. $50. Petaluma Vets Hall, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. RSVP at 711lions@gmail.com.

Sat. Jan. 21, 19th Annual Puma Athletic Boosters Crab Feed and Auction. $50. 5 p.m. Dinner at St. Eugene’s Becker Center, 2323 Montgomery Dr. in Santa Rosa. For more information, go to mchspc.com.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. Hot crab and firefighters at the Penngrove Community Club House, 385 Woodward Ave. $60 per person. Buy tickets in person at the Penngrove Fire Station, Main St. and Old Redwood Hwy.

Sat. Jan.27, Rancho Cotate Athletics Boosters Annual Pasta, Crab Feed & Cake Auction Charity event. Tickets are $50. Must be 21 or older. 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, Main Hall, 5401 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. Contact K. Slate at 707-292-6267 or eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Jan. 28, Dunham School 10th Annual Crab Feed. $65. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m. at the Hermann Sons Hall, Petaluma. squareup.com/store/dunham-school-pto or call 707-795-5050.

Saturday, Jan. 28, Crab 4 Kids. $50. Dinner from 5-10 p.m. at the Friedman Events Center, 4676 Mayette Ave. Santa Rosa. More info at sonomacounty.com/sonoma/evets/crab-4-kids-2017.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 14th Annual Boys & Girls Club Crustacean Celebration. $95. 5:30 p.m. Dinner at the Lucchesi Park Clubhouse, Petaluma 203 Maria Dr. in Petaluma. More info at mpbgc.org.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Flat Tire Club Crab Feed. $50. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at Druids Hall at 111 College Ave., Santa Rosa. Benefits Becoming Independent. More info at becomingindependent.org/event/flat-tire-club-crab-feed.

Saturday, Feb. 11, Sebastopol Rotary Club Crab Feed. $70. Two seatings, 5 and 7 p.m. Fresh cooked crab, clam chowder, salads, dessert and wine. Live band and raffle. Benefits the Teacher Mini-Grant Program. Purchase tickets online www.sebastopolrotary.com.

Friday Feb. 24, Sonoma County Democratic Party Crab feed. $50 held at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Reception at 5:30 p.m. dinner at 7 p.m. find out more at sonoademocrats.info/events

Let’s search for frogs and salamanders

Do a family-friendly hike and search for salamanders and frogs at 1 or 3 p.m. at the Environmental Discovery Center at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Rd. in Santa Rosa. A $7 parking fee for non-park members; Free for Regional Parks members. Call 707-539-2865 or visit SonomaCountyParks.org.

Like to attend a sock hop dinner?

The Cotati Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a sock hop dinner and awards night Saturday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Cotati room which is located next to the police department.

Honored guests will be the Cotati Police Department, the Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Small Animal Hospital- who have been chamber members for over 60 years and this year they are having a super volunteer, Stefani Richardson. The price of attending is $30. For more information, call 707-795-5508 or email chamber@cotati.org.

Parents, need a night out?

Need to do some shopping or just need a little rest and relaxation without the children or maybe just a night out? Why not enjoy an evening out while your child will have dinner, play games, make arts and crafts and see a movie? All activities are provided by trained and experienced Cotati City staff. There are sibling discounts available. For more information, contact Ashley at 707-665-4222.

Petaluma’s Seed Bank is moving

The Petaluma Seed Bank is moving out of its 1920s-era bank building standing on the corner of East Washington and Petaluma Boulevard, having occupied it for nearly 10 years. It will be moving down the street to 110 Petaluma Blvd., North. If anyone has browsed or purchased garden seeds from the Seed Bank, you know you can spend many hours looking through bins, catalogs and gazing around the beautiful old building.

Many of their customers are locals looking for different and unique varieties of garden seeds or locally made wares. Sadly, they will no longer host gardening-related classes. The business has thrived very well as Gettle and his wife, Emilee, also founded the Santa Rosa-based National Heirloom Exposition.

A new store front in Cotati

A new type of store has settled itself in Cotati. It is not a retail store but actually a workshop with work spaces. This is a community studio offering fiber related workspace. There are 13 teachers with about five different rooms with looms covering the spaces. There are class and private workplaces which create spaces for those who wish to learn and share a community creative journey. Visit Fiber Circle Studio at 8099 La Plaza Suite H, Cotati. For more information, call 707-242-3400.

Collecting blankets for the homeless

Chanchal Charities of Ronnie’s are collecting warm blankets new or slightly used for the needy who are out on the streets fighting the bitter cold and rainy days and nights. Bring any old or new blankets to Ronnie’s anytime during business hours and get 20 percent off your food and drink orders. Dig deep into your heart and help keep some homeless person warm and help save someone’s life.

Free rides to people over 60

There are five programs in Sonoma County that provide free rides to people over the age of 60 who can no longer drive or who have disabilities. One particular one is called iRide Petaluma volunteer driver program that is run by Petaluma People Services Center. The need for volunteers have become more urgent since the holidays as relatives and family have returned to their homes. Sonoma County Human Services officials have put out a call for more volunteers. The county driver programs use trained volunteers with their own cars and gas who are able to make a commitment to drive as much or as little as they desire. To become a volunteer, sign up with Petaluma, Rohnert Park, or Penngrove at Petaluma People Services Center iRIDE Program. Call 707-765-8488 or petalumapeople.org/seniors.transprtation. If you wish to do the Bennett Valley to Roseland area sign up with Catholic Charities St. Rose CARES or call 707-528-2063.

Help support senior confidence

A unique volunteer role involves leading older adults in an eight-session program, the Sonoma County Council on Aging’s “A Matter of Balance.” The program addresses physical and mental risks and hazards for falls to build strength and confidence. Training is provided. Contact Dana Jabogy at 707-565-5936.

Interested in a photo contest?

Since Cotati is a unique place for most people, how about sending some of your favorite photos of Cotati that really makes it more unlike any other place on this planet. If chosen, the City of Cotati may feature your photo on the city website, street banners, newsletters and much more. To enter the family friendly photos, look for the link on the city home page or drop them off at the city managers’ office at city hall, 201 West Sierra Ave., Mon.-Thurs. between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Veronda-Falletti workshop coming soon

The City of Cotati will be holding a public workshop at city hall, 201 West Sierra Ave., Saturday Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. to discuss potential programming for what you would like to see at the Verona-Falletti Ranch near downtown. Bring your opinions.