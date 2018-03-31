News Briefs

Course marshals needed

The Santa Rosa Center for Well-Being needs 10 volunteers to be course marshals for its Family Fun Run and Health Expo April 14 from 7 a.m. to noon. Help is needed with setting up and taking down booths and more. If interested in helping, contact Maria Madrigal at mmadrigal@nccwb.org or call 707-575-6043, ext. 12.

Dining room help needed

Immediate help is needed at Santa Rosa’s St. Vincent de Paul dining room. Volunteers are needed to help with food preparation, washing dishes and clean up from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dining room serves hot and nutritious meals to those in need. For more information, call 707-584-1579, ext. 107 or drop by the building at 610 Wilson St., Santa Rosa.

Help needed at 10K & 3K fundraiser

Join the fun and volunteer at the Sonoma County Human Race April 28 at Herbert Slater Middle School in Santa Rosa. The race is a fundraiser for nonprofits across Sonoma County. 90 volunteers are needed to help with the two race course-a 10K and a 3K. Call 707-573-3399 or email jkulpa@volunteernow.org or suribe@volunteernow.org.

Sonoma State choirs to host outreach concert April 18

An educational outreach concert on April 18 will showcase the Sonoma State Symphonic and Concert Choirs conducted by Jenny Bent along with choirs from San Jose State (Jeffrey Benson, director), Santa Rosa Junior College (Jody Benecke, director), Montgomery High School (Dana Alexander, director), and Redwood High School (Susie Martone, director). The 7:30 p.m. program takes place in Weill Hall at Sonoma State’s Green Music Center. Ticket prices are $8 for the public and free to SSU students. Parking $5 at all SSU lots.

Thrift shop help needed

Assistance League of Sonoma County needs volunteers to staff its Santa Rosa thrift shop and help with three additional programs that serve the community. For more information, attend an open house scheduled for April 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the thrift shop, 5 W. St., in Santa Rosa.

Volunteers needed at SAY

Social Advocates for Youth is seeking volunteers to help with its annual fundraiser: SAY Soiree, April 14. The event will provide guests with a sophisticated, black-tie experience highlighting Sonoma County’s full bounty of flavors, right in the heart of downtown Santa Rosa on Old Courthouse Square. For more information and to help with the event sign up at https://bit.ly/2IQ9xFF.