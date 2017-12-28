News Briefs, December 29

Children need dental assistance

Volunteers are needed to assist families with children at the highest risk for poor dental health. You will work with Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County staff and a dental hygienist to provide clinical services and basic dental health education. Basic computer skills are required. A Live Scan fingerprint background check is required . For more information, contact Iris at 707-544-6911, ext. 104, or email ileal@capsonoma.org.

Senior rides needed

Volunteer Wheels, a service of Sonoma County Transit, is looking for friendly people interested in acting as drivers. The program aims to transport elderly individuals and those with disabilities from their homes to appointments and errands. Every year more than 30,000 rides are provided. Sonoma County Transit provides the car, gas, insurance and training. Drivers must be 21 or older with a clean driving record. Shifts are four hours long but may be flexible. Call 707-573-3399 for more information or find an application online at volunteernow.org.

A new winter shelter needs help

St. Vincent de Paul Sonoma County is opening a new winter shelter in Santa Rosa for homeless men and women. This shelter needs volunteers to help with set-up, cleanup, serving food, collecting laundry and overall management of the shelter. For more information, email Fawn Moranat fawn@fawnmoran.com.

Fires affected a preschool

Volunteers are needed to help out at a Jan. 6 benefit to rebuild Mark West Community Preschool, which burned down during the Tubbs fire. Help is needed for set-up, bartending, parking, cleanup and more. The fundraiser will run from 6-10:30 p.m. Dinner will be served by the Pasta King. Anyone interested may sign up at signupgenius.com/go/508444aca7-volunteer or contact Katie at 7077-529-4929.