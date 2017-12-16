News Briefs December 15

V­olunteers needed for the tax season

The Sonoma-Napa district of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers either may help seniors and others by preparing their tax returns, greet clients and help them organize their tax paperwork. Volunteers can work out of the 15 sites in Sonoma and Napa counties; minimum commitment is four hours per week from January to mid-April. All training is provided. For more information, go to aarp.org/taxvolunteer or email the district coordinator at taxaide4sonomaco@yahoo.com.

Help needed for autistic program

California Programs for the Autistic, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Rosa, is looking for someone with experience with WordPress to help them update their website and create online fundraising opportunities. The organization is also looking for someone who can research and plan some events and find grant opportunities. Grant writing experience is a plus. Those interested must be able to commit between five and 10 hours a week. For more information on either opening, email Karen Farnsworth at cpa@sonic.net.

Calling for nature lovers

Petaluma Wetlands Alliance needs volunteer docents. Docents will serve in a number of ways, including teaching third graders about wetlands and habitats, leading bird walks, restoring the habitats and conducting research on birds and other wetlands animals. To become a docent, volunteers participate in a training program and then observe other docents. Training starts Jan 11 and continues for seven consecutive Thursday mornings. Sign up at bit.ly/2BYVB8J. For more information, call Anne at 707-774-6586.