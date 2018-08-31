News Briefs August 31

Discuss jobs and unions, Sept. 24

North Bay Jobs with Justice will discuss topics including why unions matter and the consequences of union decline, what is the new labor movement, what is social movement unionism and how does that differ from business unionism. We will explore why unions must build community-labor coalitions to organize low income, immigrants, youth and women workers and the role of Jobs with Justice in building community-labor coalitions. We will also learn about successful organizing campaigns, specifically Unite Here at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek Hotel and to include the ways that the public can become involved with jobs with Justice campaigns and the labor movement. 467 Sebastopol Ave. Santa Rosa.

For more information go to http://OccupySupplySonomaCounty.org or call 707-8777-6650.

Volunteer Corner

Find gophers

Gophers have damaged and killed plants at the Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Help catch the gophers, who are subsequently sent to the Wildlife Rescue Center in Petaluma. Come around 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays to find fresh gopher mounds, dig a hole into the gophers’ tunnels, set traps and then return later to check the traps. Contact Deborah Lindberg at deblindberg49@gmail.com.

Teach students to sew

Comstock Middle School is seeking a volunteer who can come in once a week and teach students how to sew. The position requires a tuberculosis skin test and fingerprinting. Contact John at jlundblad@srcs.k12.ca.us.

Attend volunteer orientation

Learn more about volunteer opportunities in the southern Russian River Sector of the Sonoma-Mendocino Coast State Parks District at orientation Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon at the Armstrong Redwoods Volunteer Center, 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville. Information at https://bit.ly/2LtO4Cp.

Support a foster child and be a friend

Spend two to four hours a week providing emotional support and advocating for a foster child. There are 65 foster children in Sonoma County waiting to be matched with a CASA volunteer. Next training session begins Sept. 6. Information at sonomacasa.org/steps-to-become-a-volunteer.