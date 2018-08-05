News Briefs August 3

Three Petaluma Clubs hold fundraiser for children

Three Petaluma Rotary Clubs will hold a benefit for children at Brewster’s Beer Garden at 5 p.m. Petaluma Sunrise, Petaluma Valley Rotary and Petaluma Rotary will host the event featuring raffle and silent auction items. All proceeds will be used to fund a variety of global service projects aimed at benefiting children. Tickets are $20 ($10 for kid ages 6-12) and are available on EventBrite.com under “For the children Pasta Dinner.” Entertainment will include the Keeney Triplets, performing music from the O’Brien Center for the Arts and Chris Newton and son will play ukuleles.

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer at the Apple Fair Aug. 11-12

Volunteers are needed for the Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol the weekend of Aug. 11-12. Volunteers usually work four-hour shifts and receive a weekend pass, parking pass, complimentary drink ticket and fair apron. Information and volunteer sign-ups are at gravensteinapplefair.com.

Director and curator needed

The Western Sonoma County Museum in Sebastopol needs two volunteers to work as a museum director and curator. The director attends monthly board meetings and works with a friendly volunteer staff on archives, artifacts, biannual exhibit, photo collection and the reference library. Leadership and communication skills are needed along with a minimum of 12 hours a month. The curator works on exhibits. Each exhibit process can take one to two months of flexible part-time work. Call 707-293-3609 for more information.

Check on elderly

Catholic Charities’ Senior Services Department needs ardent volunteers to make welfare-check calls to the older adults in the community who live alone. The hours are flexible and volunteers must pass a background check. Go to srcharities.org/get-involved/volunteer or call Noreen Mendoza at 707-528-8712, ext. 160.

SR Marathon needs volunteers

During the 10th anniversary of the Santa Rosa Marathon volunteers are needed to help Aug. 24-26 to bag check and set up at the downtown square and the start and finish lines. Volunteers would fulfill community service or volunteer hours. Register to volunteer at SantaRosaMarathon.com or call Breanna.srmarathon@gmail.com.com.

Need help at vet fundraiser

Volunteers are needed from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 9 for the Vietnam Veterans of America fundraiser at the Veterans Hall in Santa Rosa. Help with setup, cleanup, raffle and silent auction. A volunteer with QuickBooks and accounting experience to do data entry two to three hours per week is also needed. Call Gabriel Arevalo at 707-303-5859 for more information.

Backpack drive event this Sunday

The Discovery Church of Rohnert Park is hosting their annual backpack and school supply drive this Sunday, August 5 at the Rohnert Park Community Center on Snyder Lane. The event will have free giveaways of school supplies such as notebooks and crayons as well as backpacks. All ages are invited and the event will also feature kids’ games, a bouncy house and a visit from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The event starts at 11 a.m.