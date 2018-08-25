News Briefs August 24

Firefighters fun fair Aug. 25

Fun fair for firefighters from 4-8 p.m. at the Grove Plaza, 10101 Main St., Penngrove. There will be fun for the whole family with live music, a photo booth and more. Shop and hang out and enjoy a dine and donate at JavAmore Cafe and Caprara’s Pizzeria. A portion of all sales from each business will be donated to the Committee to Save RAFD committee. To save RAFD will place a measure on the November ballot to ensure the protection you deserve for years to come. Read more at www.saveafd.org for details. For more information, contact JavAmore Cafe at 707-794-1516.

Oliver’s celebrates 30 years

Oliver’s Market will celebrate 30 years in business during the month of September with special pricing and daily specials. The free celebration will be held at La Plaza Park in Cotati Sept. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Live local bands, vendor samplings, raffles, contests, a kids’ area and taste local wine and beer. This will benefit the Humane Society of Sonoma County.

There will be 40 vendors and non-profit booths along with the live music during the afternoon by the Oliver’s rhythm department.

Oliver’s Market was founded in November 1988 by Steve and Ruth Mass, when they opened the first Oliver’s in Cotati. Oliver’s Market become an Employee Owned Company (ESOP) and a Social Purpose Corporation in 2017.

LBC opens Sept. 13

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced that it will reopen its outdoor Sculpture Garden Thursday, Sept. 13, with “Harmonies,” an exhibition featuring works by Bay Area artists Kati Casida, Catherine Daley and Jann Nunn. This is the first exhibition to be held in the public garden since the October 2017 wildfires, when the entire garden’s landscaping was destroyed as well as many of the monumental old-growth redwood sculptures on display by renowned local artist Bruce Johnson.

Kati Casida, Catherine Daley and Jann Nunn bring an inspired harmony to the garden, thoughtfully restored following the 2017 firestorms and designed to reflect the local Sonoma County landscape. While each artists work is their own distinctive expression, the exhibit as a whole conveys a collaboration of their individual connection with nature.

“Building sculptures that can endure the challenges of outdoor art has traditionally been a field dominated by men,” said curator, Kate Eilertsen. “With ‘Harmonies,’ we are presenting three women, all Bay Area based artists, who are not only exceptional artists, but also will provide the LBC community with a source of inspiration and meditation.”

Work at LBC has been ongoing this spring refurbishing the Sculpture Garden which was a popular destination for patrons and is a significant aspect of the Center’s visual arts program. The new sculptures for “Harmonies” exhibition was installed in mid-August and will be on display for the public to enjoy through Sept. 20, 2020.

Registration for seventh annual Bike to Hope fundraiser opens

The event benefiting City of Hope features long and short rides followed by food and entertainment.

Registration for the Northern California Real Estate & Construction Council’s seventh annual Bike to Hope fundraiser is open. The Oct. 19 event will start and end at Penngrove Park in Petaluma.

SB Architects and Hudson Pacific Properties sponsor the sell-out event, which benefits City of Hope, a nationally recognized research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Bruce A. Wright, vice president and principal at SB Architects, said his team is thrilled to continue sponsoring Bike to Hope.

“Since our founding, we have felt the only mission worth pursuing in business is to make people’s lives better,” Wright said. “Our passion and commitment to architectural design excellence, paired with our continued involvement with Bike to Hope and giving back to a great cause, allows us to fulfill this mission.”

The ride is expected to attract more than 250 people. Riders are encouraged to sign up online. Riders will be equipped with a personalized fundraising website; all registration and fundraising dollars go directly to City of Hope.

Bike to Hope will feature two course options to cater to seasoned and casual riders: a metric century and a half-metric century. Both routes will take the cyclists through the back roads of Sonoma County and will culminate with celebratory brews and barbecue at Penngrove Park.

Drew Gordon, senior vice president, Northern California, of Hudson Pacific Properties, said his company shares City of Hope’s dedication to be a leader in innovation.

“Sponsoring Bike to Hope allows us to support an organization that transforms the lives of so many people,” Gordon said. “It also allows our team to come together on this ride and support one another. Not only do participants feel proud of their accomplishment in finishing the ride, but they also are rewarded by knowing they are helping to advance the treatment and prevention of life-threatening diseases.”

Wally Naylor, project executive at Pankow Builders and the Bike to Hope chair, said the company’s Northern California Real Estate & Construction Council is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“We have dozens of people already signed up, so I encourage interested sponsors and riders to join immediately,” Naylor said. “It’s a great networking opportunity. Biking, after all, is a sport that’s called ‘the new golf.’ The camaraderie of friends and new acquaintances among hundreds of people and dozens of companies makes for an added benefit.”

In addition to SB Architects and Hudson Pacific, another top sponsor to date is Nibbi Brothers General Contractors. Several sponsorship levels are available and include branding, collateral and other visibility.

For more information about registration or sponsorships for this year’s Bike to Hope, please contact Daniele Hurwitz atdhurwitz@coh.org or visit CityofHope.org/RECBike18.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope is located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of “America’s Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

Petaluma needs actors

Petaluma filmmaker Ali Afshar is producing a new feature film and is casting for extras and small roles until Sept. 8 for ages 18 and up for roles as swimming pool patrons, hotel and restaurant patrons and workers, bus passengers, a Chinatown crowd, race spectators, doctors and nurses, a bartender, a masseuse and members of a fancy dressed crowd. Some roles are featured and some are needed more than one day.

To apply, provide information, availability and photos taken within the past week to https://tinyurl.com/yaoqpv4j.

Those who apply must be legal to work in the United States with proper ID. The background actors pay is $104 a day for both union and nonunion actors.

Redwood Stitchers at Burbank gardening center

The Redwood Stitchers invite you to come to its annual open house Sept. 12 at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center. There will be an exhibit of a range of members’ needlework, featuring cross stitch, needlepoint and embroidery. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be served. Kathleen Johnson will teach a free class in beginning cross stitch at 1 p.m. guests will learn how to begin and end threads, read diagrams and work two basic stitches’ as they create a bookmark with a Halloween design. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-544-8016 or go to bobandrose1@yahoo.com.

Santa Rosa celebrates 150 years

The Santa Rosa’s free community celebration will take place Sept. 8 from 3-10 p.m. There will be live music, a historical car show, a fashion show, food, beer and wine with local entertainment and children’s activities.

There will be the classic car show starting at 3 p.m. along with an old fashion show spanning the decades at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy the birthday cake from 6-7 p.m. and burial of the time capsule at 6:30 p.m.

Every party needs volunteers and if you can help from 1 to 10 p.m. sign up at https://santarosacity150.com/coontact/. Come to the courthouse square at 600-636 4th St., Santa Rosa.