News Briefs August 10

Volunteer’s corner



Food pickup

F.I.S.H., Friends in Service Here is one of the largest food pantries in Sonoma County and they need volunteer drivers to pick up food from local grocers and pantry workers as well as deliver groceries to Home Delivery Program clients who cannot get to F.I.S.H. Call Jeff Burton at 707-538-4059 or drop by 2900 McBride Ln. in Santa Rosa to sign up.



Motivate girls to run

Coaches are needed throughout Sonoma County for 20 Girls On the Run, a nonprofit that trains girls to complete a 5 K run. Training is provided and no running experience is needed. Work with third-to-eighth-graders for two to four hours a week to cover the course of 10 weeks, from September to December Contact stacie.sather@gotrsonomacounty.org or visit gotrasonomacounty.org.



Taste of Sonoma

Volunteers are needed at the Taste of Sonoma, a day of relishing and exploring Sonoma County wine and food Sept. 1. Some volunteer shifts include wine tastings and taste passes. Sign up at sonomacountyvintners.voluneerlocal.com/volunteer or email Lisa Thompson at lisa@sonomawine.com.



Volunteers needed for film festival

The Outdoor Disability Film Festival is seeking volunteers for Aug. 25 from 6-10 p.m. This is a collaborative event by the Disability Services and legal Center and the Earle Baum Center. Guests may enjoy snacks, beer, wine and refreshments while watching audience awards winning documentary “States of Grace.” Contact Inga at 707-636-3073 or Iga@my DSLC.org.

News briefs

Rancho Adobe hosts first in series of town hall meetings

Courtesy of Rancho Adobe Fire District

Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Station 1 Cotati, Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District will host the first in a series of town hall meetings that will inform residents of the district about its financial projections for the next five years and about its plans to keep the community safe. Topics discussed will include a new weed abatement ordinance, the possibility that fire stations may be forced to close in the future, the opportunity to add 24/7 Advanced Life Support ambulance service, the opportunity to upgrade the District’s 20 part-time firefighters to full-time firefighters and the content of the ballot measure they have submitted for the upcoming November elections.

Other scheduled town hall meetingsinclude:

Aug. 29, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Liberty Fire Station

Sept. 5, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Penngrove Fire Station

Oct. 24, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Penngrove Fire Station

Oct. 29, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Cotati Fire Station.

There will also be a number of open house events, including:

Sept. 1, 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Open House and Day of Remembrance for 9/11 at all three fire stations

Oct. 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Day of Remembrance for Sonoma County Firestorms and Open House, Station 1, Cotati.

Verity is looking for compassionate individuals

Verity is recruiting volunteers to join the team as state-certified Crisis Line Counselors. These counselors and advocates provide telephone and in-person crisis counseling, support, referrals, advocacy and accompaniment services to survivors of sexual assault, their families and significant others.

People of all ages, backgrounds and genders can be so helpful to the survivors we serve. All training sessions are held at the Sonoma County Family Justice Center unless otherwise stated. Individual shift coverage for the crisis line occurs at your home or a location of your choice that is quiet and fosters the confidential transfer of information. Crisis calls are routed through an answering service and patched through to the volunteer on call.

Verity has upcoming events in August. The weekly support group for adult women and nonbinary survivors will meet every Monday in August from 6 to 7 p.m. at the main office on Piner Road.

Aug. 16, the monthly community get-together will be at 6-8 p.m. to snack, watch documentaries and talk community in the main office at 835 Piner Rd., Santa Rosa.

Smoke is in the air again, triggering a lot of anxiety and emotion for some of us. If you need any emotional support at all as the fires to the north of us rage on, do not hesitate to call our crisis line to talk to someone. For more information, call 707-545-7270.

Rohnert Park’s Greek Festival

Aug. 11 & 12, the St. George Greek and Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held at the St. George Orthodox Church, 7311 College View Dr. in Rohnert Park. Enjoy the traditional folk dancing along with Greek and Middle Eastern music. Food and drinks are available for purchase but the event is free. stgeorgefestival.sixsite.com.

Eat, drink and dance at this fun-filled event! Greek and Middle Eastern music, traditional folk dancing, delicious food, hummus, falafel, gyros, shawerma, spinacopita, as well as tasty Greek and Middle Eastern pastries, baklava, kenafeh and more. Check out the International Market Place, Hookah Lounge, Henna Tattoo, and Kids’ Corner, Escape Room, and Games Truck. For more Information go to: https://stgeorgefestival.wixsite.com/sgoc or .

Like to do a coaster challenge?

Instead of running a 5k, 10k or 15k, you get to ride the same distance on the 10 rip-roaring roller coasters at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom while raising money to support a great cause.

It is so easy to register at CoasterForACause.com then fundraise and ride the distance on the most thrilling coasters. The entrance and parking for all participants who raise a minimum fundraising goal is free as well as other cool incentive rewards. This event will benefit athletes of Special Olympics Northern California.