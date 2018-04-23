News Briefs April 20

Support youth and adults

Support Sonoma County residents as they work to complete their court-ordered community service hours. Work with case managers, manage multiple clients, call and encourage clients and document contents. Four to 12 hours a week required. Contact Cesar Basilio at 707-573-3385 or cbasilio@volunteernow.org.

Work at a Santa Rosa race

Join the fun and volunteer at the Human Race April 28. Don’t miss this annual Santa Rosa race through Howarth Park and Spring Lake Park. The race is the largest collaborative fundraising event in Sonoma County and will happen rain or shine. Up to 90 volunteers are needed. Choose from one of many roles on race day. Call 707-573-3399 or email jkulpa@volunteernow.org or suribe@volunteernow.org for more information.

Derby Day fundraiser

The Council on Aging will hold its annual Derby Day fundraiser May 5 at Chateau St. Jean. Volunteers are needed to help set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving goes from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143, ext. 121 for more information.

Grit & Gumption meeting, April 26

The next fantastic Ladies in Leadership event, “Grit & Gumption, Gearing up for Change!” will be a blast! The evening of fun is sponsored by the North Bay Alliance of Professional Women, a local 501(c)3 Non-Profit, dedicated to leadership development (Department of Justice, Registry of Charitable Trust #0251012). The event will be held Thursday, April 26, from 6-9 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Redwood Creek – 600 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park. Denim, cowboy hats, and western wear apparel is encouraged! Amazing leaders have been “round-up” who will inspire and connect with the leader in you, while allowing plenty of time for you to enjoy the catered appetizers, shop the raffle table, win prizes and network with other leaders from all across the Bay Area! All genders are welcome to attend and celebrate. Tickets are limited though, so git ‘em while they’re hot! $25 before April 25, then $30 at the door! Thank you Caterina Rando, Dianna Waite, Janet Caliri, Angela Dunz and Michelle Martin for speaking and inspiring everyone at the event! More information is available at the website and on Facebook. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite – Grit & Gumption, or call 707-217-9994 for tickets and more details.

Have a green thumb?

The Rohnert Park Community Organic Garden has plots available. First come, first served. The fee for a 15 X 15-foot plot is $30 (March 1-Feb. 28/29). New gardeners are allowed one plot the first year. Eight community hours at the garden are required in addition to the plot fee. For more information, contact rpcommunityorganicgaarden@gmail.com.