News Briefs

Newsbriefs:

Board secretary needed in Santa Rosa

A Theatre for Children is looking for a board secretary. Tasks include informing members of meetings and other important dates, taking meeting minutes and taking documentation. Call 707-304-9955.

Crossing guards needed for Walk to end Genocide

Crossing guards volunteers are needed to work for the annual Walk to End Genocide mobilizing anti-genocide activists, youth and community leaders of all ages and faiths for the walk April 23 in Santa Rosa. For more information, contact 707-483-0424 or walktoendgenocide.santarosa@gmail.com.

Help is needed at the food pantry

Greater Powerhouse Church is seeking volunteers to help be an assembler and distributor for the food pantry. Must be able to lift 25 pounds and help with packing. Must be committed to one Friday and Saturday of each month. Contact Michele at 707-206-9493.

Volunteers needed for Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary is seeking a social media and marketing volunteer. Assignments will include updating social media pages and creating public service announcements. Two to five hours per week should be committed and public relations experience is preferred. For more information, email info@goatlandia.org.

Help to maintain a website

Help is needed to upkeep the Living Room website which uses “umbraco” (slightly different than Wordpress). This could be a temporary or long-term volunteer position depending on availability and interest. Call 707-479-7573 or KPhillips@thelivingroomsc.org.

Wright Charter School seeking volunteers

Wright Charter School is looking for volunteers to be homework helpers, athletic helpers or computer coding educators. These volunteers provide much needed support to the classroom leaders. A commitment of one hour per week is preferred. For more information, contact kporter@napacoe.org.