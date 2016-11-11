Newman edges RC for NBL crown

By: Dave Williams

Cardinals escape when Cougars miss two-point conversion in OT

It looks like Ed Conroy gets to coach at least one more football game at Rancho Cotate High School’s Cougar Stadium tonight.

After losing a heartbreaking 35-34 game to Cardinal Newman in overtime last week, the Cougars landed the No. 3 seed in the North Coast Section Div. III playoffs and a home game against St. Mary’s of Albany.

On paper, it would appear as if the Cougars should have little trouble with the Panthers, who will enter the game with a 4-6 overall record and a 3-2 record in the Tri-County Rock League. The Cougars, meanwhile, are 7-3 overall and finished at 6-1 in the North Bay League, second behind unbeaten Newman.

Rancho Cotate came oh-so close to claiming the NBL title in Conroy’s final league game, but a gamble for the two-point conversion in overtime was unsuccessful, giving the Cardinals the hard-fought win and leaving many of the Cougars’ players in tears.

The Cougars played an inspired football game, partly because of the hoopla surrounding the pending retirement of Conroy but also because Cardinal Newman was on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. One of the concerns was that Rancho Cotate would be too pumped up for the contest. But the Cougars managed, for the most part, to keep their emotions in check and played a solid football game.

Even getting the game to overtime was a big accomplishment for the Cougars, who fell behind with a little more than 2 minutes left in the game when Newman’s Damian Wallace scored on an 8-yard reverse to put the Cardinals up 28-21.

Rancho Cotate got the equalizer when quarterback Jake Simmons launched a deep pass toward receiver Logan Reese, who outjumped Wallace, caught the ball and scored from 70 yards out. Conroy had contemplated going for two at that moment but opted for the single point to send the game into overtime.

“Now, I wish I would have gone for it,” Conroy said. “But in overtime, I told the guys no matter what, we’re going for two. We just didn’t get it, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. I couldn’t be prouder of how hard our guys played. We had some chances to win, but it didn’t work out for us this time.”

When the game got into overtime, Cardinal Newman got the ball first and reached the end zone on the first play as quarterback Jordan Brookshire barreled into the end zone from 10 yards out.

The Cougars’ inability to stop the running of Brookshire played a major role in the Cougars’ decision to go for two in overtime after Simmons and AJ Vallejos connected for a 10-yard scoring pass. Brookshire gashed Rancho Cotate’s defense for a whopping 342 yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for 142 yards.

“I would have gone for two points if we were in that position as well,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “I felt our offensive line was dominating the game, and on special teams, we were getting close to blocking their kicks. And I’d trust the football in No. 3’s (Simmons) hands more than with the kicker at that point.”

Rancho Cotate had several opportunities to put more points on the board, as did Cardinal Newman.

The Cougars, however, let a golden chance slip away early in the fourth quarter when Simmons fumbled on the 1-yard line and the Cardinals recovered.

Early in the game, Simmons had completed a long pass to Reese, who was tackled at the Cardinal Newman 7, but Reese drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which moved the Cougars out of scoring range.