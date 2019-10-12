News
October 12, 2019
New safety power shutoff zip code alerts

October 11, 2019

New safety power shutoff zip code alerts allow public to receive notifications Tenants, caretakers, travelers and the general public can now be notified by PG&E about possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs

As part of its commitment to keep customers and communities, as well as other in its service area safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has developed a new tool to allow anyone to receive notifications about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, even if they are not PG&E customers or account holders. Although PG&E customers already will receive alerts specific to their address, this new tool is also especially useful for tenants, caretakers, travelers, and parents of school-age children.

If gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, threaten a portion of the electric system serving a community, it may be necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity in the interest of public safety. In response to the rapidly changing environmental conditions in California, beginning with the 2019 wildfire season, PG&E has expanded its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to include all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas – both distribution and transmission. Because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions, any one of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could experience a PSPS event. 

Parties interested in receiving PSPS alerts for an address where they don’t receive a bill can select one or more zip codes that they want to receive PSPS alerts about or select all zip codes in PG&E’s service territory. When a PSPS event is planned for a selected zip code, an alert will be sent to the user telling them how to determine if a specific address in that zip code could be impacted. PG&E account holders don’t need to take any action if they are only concerned about addresses where they receive a bill.  Customer information already on file will be used to send alerts to those Customers. Customers are encouraged to keep their contact information up to date with PG&E so they can be notified if their specific location will be impacted.

“When a Public Safety Power Shutoff is planned, we want to spread the word as quickly and as effectively as possible,” said PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Laurie Giammona. “Zip code notifications give us another communication option so everyone can be ready.”

More information about PSPS Zip Code Alerts is available online at www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.  To sign up for PSPS Zip Code Alerts, those interested can call 1-877-9000-PGE. Alerts will be delivered via automated call.  Text and email alerts will be available in the near future.