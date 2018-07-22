New principals 2018-2019

By: Irene Hilsendager

Three new principals will enter into positions for the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District for the upcoming school year.

Sarah Fountain, formerly the principal at Monte Vista Elementary for the last five years, has taken a new promotional position as an instructional coach and data expert for the Sonoma County Office of Education. Kristina Arcuri who has worked as an instructional consultant for the district since 2012 will take over the Monte Vista position. She has served as lead teacher in Waugh School District and is a resident of Petaluma. She has a graduate degree in curriculum and instruction and is currently working on her organization leadership.

Michelle Smith, who is an experienced school administrator has been employed in Santa Rosa City Schools since 2008 and for the past four years has been the principal of James Monroe Elementary School. She has experience with middle school students and likes the idea of leading a large comprehensive middle school. Smith will become the principal at the Lawrence Jones Middle School since Scott Johnson has left for a position near Nashville, Tennessee. Johnson served as principal at LJMS for the last seven years.

Dr. Amie Carter who served as principal for the past four years at the Rancho Cotate High School was recruited to be the principal, after the retirement of Teresa Peterson, of Thomas Page Academy but due to her extensive high school experience is departing for a promotion as an assistant superintendent in the Novato Unified School District. Dr. Louis Ganzler who has served the last two years as an assistant principal with Carter will now fill the position of principal for the Rancho Cotate High School. Ganzler has an M.A. from the Claremont Graduate School and his Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin and has taught for many years at the Windsor High School.