New movie has animal lovers seeing red

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Amidst an uproar over a leaked video about the filming of a new movie “A Dog’s Purpose,” the opening release of the film has been suspended. After a video showing an extremely fearful dog being forced into churning water to film a scene in the movie went viral, animal advocates worldwide have rallied a boycott of the movie.

The irony, of course, is that the theme of the whole movie is about the bond between a man and his dog.

The staff here at the shelter thought it would be a great movie to all go see together and we had already made plans to do that (finding a date that 11 people could agree to was no easy feat!). We pooled all our empty bottles and took them to the recycling center to help cover the costs. This tear-jerking movie (I cried watching the trailers) was going to be a bonding time for all of us who love dogs (and other animals, of course).

You cannot imagine our dismay when we saw the video that was released and quickly going around Facebook and YouTube that showed the panic of the German Shepherd when he was forced into the raging water.

You don’t need to be a dog trainer, or even a dog person, to see his obvious distress. I had a physical reaction to seeing it that was very uncomfortable.

The ridiculous part is there are probably at least a dozen ways it could have been prevented. With all the fancy technology we have available today, why couldn’t the raging water have been dubbed in? Why not take the time to train the dog to be comfortable in the water? Why not find a shepherd that enjoyed swimming? Why not do anything other than force the scared dog to do something that he was clearly not happy about.

Traditionally, animals have been used in movies without much regard to their safety and emotional well-being. As just one example, horses were wire tripped in war movies to make them fall and many were hurt in the process. No one who cares about horses would ever purposely trip them – there is a huge risk in breaking a leg. In recent years the American Humane Association has created a “No Animals Were Harmed” accreditation where they have trained representatives on the set while movies are being filmed and assuring humane standards and care are provided for all non-human actors. They actually had a representative for this movie who has been suspended pending an investigation.

It was not clear if this rep was present at the filming of this particular scene, although they are supposed to be present whenever animals are on the set. PETA has questioned the effectiveness of this oversight program and has called for a boycott of this movie.

There is a petition at http://www.thepetitionsite.com/147/602/532/boycott-%22a-dogs-purpose%22-unless-creators-donate-to-humane-causes/ about the boycott and asking that a large percentage of the profits of this movie be donated to animal welfare.

The problem with that is determining which organization deserves this chunk of money. But by all means voice your opinion after viewing the video at https://youtu.be/csLiYr5OGbg and decide for yourself if you are going to go see this movie.

Upcoming events

• “Get Them Back Home” Campaign: Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tags and backup microchips are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.

No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.