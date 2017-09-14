New mandatory ordinance for car charging stations

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

The Rohnert Park City Council adopted a mandatory state ordinance at this week’s city council meeting that would help expedite the process of establishing electric vehicle charging stations by making an application and permit process that is simpler and quicker for community members.

The required ordinance is due to the passing of a 2015 state assembly bill which calls for cities with a population of 200,000 or less, to adopt this particular ordinance for the streamlined charging station process by the end of September and would go into effect by October.

Assembly Member for District 17, David Chiu, who is known to be an advocate for sustainable transportation, spearheaded the bill, which according to Assembly Bill No. 1236, would, “Provide consistent statewide standards to achieve timely and cost effective installation of electric vehicle charging stations.”

According to a RP agenda report prepared for the council by Development Engineering Manager, Jay Bradford, the revamped expedited process would include several steps taken by the city to help speed up this process.

These include, “Application materials posted on the city’s website, options for electronic submittal including acceptance of an electronic signature, availability of a complete checklist based on state guidance, permit review limited to compliance local, state and federal health and safety requirements and an option for a conditioned staff-issued permit for situations where installation of the charging station could cause adverse impacts,” the report stipulates.

Director of Developmental Services, Mary Grace Pawson, said that this checklist will comprise of a variety of aspects, such as checking the amount of voltage in a proposed station.

“The checklist will ask the applicant in detail the features of their existing electrical service, including its amp rating, the system voltage, its load and any spare capacity. It’s all the stuff that you would need to tell us in order for us to figure out if your service is big enough to accommodate the charging station or if you need to upgrade,” Pawson said.

Pawson further explained that the old application process was much slower and had more steps involved and that the new sped-up application process will indeed be helpful as the city has seen a higher number of people applying to establish their own stations.

“It (the ordinance) should do a couple things for them that would make it easier. The checklist on what you need to have on your plan-set to get your charging station through should make things much clearer. It gives these installations expedited to review, so they go through very quickly. And now you don’t have to come into city hall to get it completed. You can submit it online,” Pawson explained.

This mandatory ordinance doesn’t only come during a prevalent time, but it also follows and supports one of the city’s strategic plan goals, which includes continuing to “develop a vibrant community.”

Consequently, the city has shown support for the enactment of the mandate according to Pawson, since it also adds more green and sustainable practices to Rohnert Park.

The city council has already done a number of things in an effort to help the environment, such as implementing green building codes to comply with the act to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and using recycled water to maintain plants, according to Pawson.

There was no voiced opposition towards the sped up process for car charging station establishment at the RP meeting, however, at the cross town city council meeting in Cotati, resident George Barich expressed worry towards who has to help pay for the erecting of stations throughout both towns.

“My question is who is going to pay for the electricity that the citizens are using at these charging stations… I was assured that taxpayers wouldn’t be paying for the electricity at that charging station. But it was not the intent for the taxpayers to have to get the bill for people who charge their cars every day or every night… and I would like someone to look into this,” Barich exclaimed.

There are already several free electric vehicles charging stations throughout Rohnert Park and Cotati, including one on Redwood Drive, right off Highway 101 and at Sonoma State University and another on 216, E School St. in Cotati, according to solvingev.com, a database for finding local stations.

Many local businesses, such as Amy’s and Graton Casino also have supported eco-friendly transportation by establishing their charging stations outside their own business.

For a complete map of locations of where you can charge an electric vehicle, visit solvingev.com.