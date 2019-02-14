New life and stormy weather

By: Dawn Dolan

This month reminds us that it is still winter and, at the same time, we see buds appearing with the promise of spring. For those of you that are not winter sports enthusiasts, that feeling of wanting to hibernate, stay indoors and just be cozy, is starting to give way to thoughts of possible activities. Perhaps this is the time that you are making plans for what to do or how you’d like your home and garden to look later in the year.

This can be a wonderful time for reviewing the goals you set at the beginning of the year and to put in place or refine the plans for reaching those goals. Whatever it is that you are focusing on, it all requires some energy expenditure. The better we are feeling physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually, the more likely it is that we will have the energy to achieve what we have set our sights on. Where is that energy going to come from?

Let’s start with the ‘physically’ part. Are you eating the foods and drinking the drinks that please your taste buds, nourish your body, or both? If not, what small changes can you begin to make that will support you fueling your body with what it needs for optimal performance? What are you doing to keep your body in motion? Are you walking, stretching, exercising or just thinking about it? Our bodies make our fuel from what we feed it and our brains are dependent on energy which determines how well the system is working as a whole.

The mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of our lives both contribute to our physical well-being and are dependent, to a great extent, upon that very same physical system for our thought processes to be able to function properly. Keeping your focus, on a daily basis, on what it is that you really want your life to be can be the key to staying on track with the behaviors that will allow you to be successful in achieving every aspect of your life plans.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.