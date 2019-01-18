New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns

AB 892 (Stats. 2015, ch.203) – Purchase of State-Issued handgun by spouse/domestic partner of Peace Officer killed in the line of duty

• Provides an exception to the Unsafe Handgun Act allowing the spouse/ domestic partner of a peace officer killed in the line of duty to purchase their spouse/domestic partner’s service weapon. (Pen. Code, § 3200.)

AB 950 (Stats. 2015, Ch. 205) – Gun violence restraining orders

Allows a person who is subject to a gun violence restraining order to transfer his or her firearms or ammunition to a licensed firearms dealer for the duration of the probation. If the firearms or ammunition have been surrendered to a law enforcement agency, the bill would entitle the owner to have them transferred to a licensed firearms dealer. (Pen. Code, §§ 29830.)

Extends to ammunition, current authority for a city or county to impose a charge relating to the seizure, impounding, storage or release of a firearm. (Pen. Code, § 33880.)

AB 1014 (Stats. 2014, Ch. 872) – Gun violence restraining orders

Beginning June 1, 2016, authorizes courts to issue gun violence restraining orders, ex parte gun violence restraining orders, and temporary emergency gun violence restraining orders if the subject of the petition poses a signi­ficant danger of personal injury to himself, herself, or another by having in his or her custody or control, owning, purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm and that the order is necessary to prevent personal injury to himself, herself, or another as specified. (Pen. Code, §§ 18100 ­ 18205.)

Beginning June 1, 2016, makes it a misdemeanor to own or possess a firearm or ammunition with the knowledge that he or she is prohibited from doing so by a gun violence restraining order. (Pen. Code, § 18205.)

Beginning June 1, 2016, makes it a misdemeanor to file a petition for a gun violence restraining order with the intent to harass or knowing the information in the petition to be false. (Pen. Code, § 18200.)

AB 1134 (Stats. 2015, Ch. 785) – Licenses to carry concealed handguns

• Authorizes the sheriff of a county to enter into an agreement with the chief or other head of a municipal police department of a city for the chief or other head of a municipal police department to process all applications for licenses to carry a concealed handgun, renewals of those licenses and amendments of those licenses, for that city’s residents. (Pen. Code,

§ 2615.)

AB 2220 (Stats. 2014, Ch. 423) – Private patrol operators

Beginning July 1, 2016, establishes procedures allowing a Private Patrol Operator (PPO) business entity to be the registered owner of a firearm.

Beginning July 1, 2016, allows a security guard to be assigned a firearm by the PPO and for a firearm custodian to be designated by the PPO. (Pen. Code, §§ 16970, 31000, 32650.)

SB 199 (Stats. 2014, Ch. 915) – BB devices and imitation firearms

• Beginning January 1, 2016, amends the definitions of a “BB device” and an “imitation firearm.” (Pen. Code, §§ 16250, 16700.)

SB 707 (Stats. 2015, Ch. 766) – Gun-free school zones

Recasts Gun-Free School Zone Act provisions relating to a person holding a valid license to carry a concealed firearm to allow that person to carry a firearm in an area that is within 1,000 feet of, but not on the grounds of, a public or private school providing instruction in kindergarten or grades 1 to 12, inclusive. (Pen. Code, § 626 .9.)

Creates an exemption from the Gun-Free School Zone Act for certain appointed peace officers authorized to carry a firearm by their appointing agency and for certain retired reserve peace officers authorized to carry a concealed or loaded firearm. (Pen. Code, § 626 .9.)

Deletes the exemption that allows a person holding a valid license to carry a concealed firearm to bring or possess a firearm on the campus of a university or college. (Pen. Code, § 30310.)

Deletes the exemption that allows a person to carry ammunition or reloaded ammunition onto school grounds if the person is licensed to carry a concealed firearm. (Pen. Code, § 30310.)

Creates a new exemption authorizing a person to carry ammunition or reloaded ammunition onto school grounds if it is in a motor vehicle at all times and is within a locked container or within the locked trunk of the vehicle. (Pen . Code, § 30310.)