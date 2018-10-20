New interim superintendent

News
October 20, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site Scrappers Steal Win Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park Cotati approves tree lighting Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete Seawolves serve up a victory 3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park Cardinals rout Cougars Fire storm anniversary Arrests and charges target Apple stores It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Lowerys help with campaign Cotati residents decry lack of enforcement Spreckels and Alchemia connects community RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Another tough break for roller derby RP fireworks to be added to agenda Busy night for RP City Council Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th It’s not quite tennis, nor is it pickle ball, but rather something in between. SweetPea celebrates 31 years Football in full swing, 3rd win Cotati votes opposition to oil leases 3.0 quake shakes RP Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open 98 cited in traffic enforcement program RP Public Safety report card Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Enjoying ribs A seed of thought grows into a peace garden: Burton garden completed RP residents provide input in police chief search Imitating major leaguers A taste of nostalgia – Penngrove’s Power Up! Event RP’s new interim police chief Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Police officers inspect inside of car Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons Rohnert Park Bike & Pedestrian Committee adds new member How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery New principals 2018-2019 SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Office of Civil Rights agreement closes investigation of special ed complaint Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search Search still on for A&L Market robbery suspect A unique university for dogs: Bergin University makes Hatchery and Green Mill buildings its new home RP waits to make update to emergency alert system SSU names new police chief International students continue to flock to SSU’s Language Institute RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

New interim superintendent

By: David Rheinhart
October 19, 2018

The decision to appoint a new interim-superintendent wasn’t easy, and it certainly wasn’t unanimous, but the Board of Trustees for the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District pulled it off Tuesday in the library at Tech Middle School. 

The new man’s name is Tony Roehrick. He comes to Rohnert Park by way of the Rincon Valley Union School District where he served for 3 years as their superintendent. That wasn’t Roehrick’s first posting, either. Before then he was superintendent of the Cabrillo Unified School District, and before that he was superintendent of the Bellevue Union School District. 

All told, Roehrick has almost 15 years of experience from schools all across Sonoma County. That’s quite a resume, and one of the chief reasons the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District chose him to fill in for the departure of their current superintendent, Robert Haley.

“It’s a very stable administration—great teachers all around. There’s some governance problems on the school board, and if those are resolved I think the school district will be in pretty great shape,” Haley said. “People look at that—I mean, certainly a superintendent does—because you want to work with a stable board, a board that can come together. It doesn’t mean that they have to agree, but you want to believe they can all come together in the best interest of the district.”

Haley has served as superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District since 2011. San Diego stole him away, and Haley’s term of service ends on Nov. 1st, which is the same day Roehrick is set to begin his eight-month stint as interim-superintendent. That date leaves a little bit to be desired since many of the seats on the Board of Trustees are up for grabs.

The rushed process left a bad taste in the mouths of trustees Leffler Brown and Timothy Nonn, both of whom voted against Roehrick’s appointment.

“I didn’t have three people to choose from—I had one,” Brown said. “I didn’t get to do a background on him, that was done I don’t think was very thorough. I would have rather waited.” 

By far though it was Nonn who expressed the most vehement displeasure at the appointment. 

“There are two ways that school boards can go about finding superintendents. One is an open, public process, and one is a closed process. This was a closed door process,” Nonn said. “By offering this guy an eight month contract at $200,000, which is high. If a new board comes in December they’re hamstringing them because they’re stuck with this guy.”

Unfortunately the timing of Haley’s departure is non-negotiable. Without Roehrick, as of Nov. 1st the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District will no longer have a superintendent. A new one can only be appointed in a regular board meeting, which happens once a month. The time between meetings can create a bit of a gap, and a superintendent has quite a few responsibilities—none of which go away just because the office holder does. 

“This is what we’re elected to do. Our only job is to hire and oversee the superintendent,” Trustee Marc Orloff said. “In order to make decisions, the superintendent acts in our interest, and if we don’t have an administrator then we have to make those decisions. That means a lot of special meetings. Most of us have full time jobs. We have other employment outside of the district. We’re not getting rich doing this.”

With dissent or without, Roehrick will be the new superintendent for the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. His term of service will carry the district through the rest of the 2018-2019 school year. 

That much is set in stone. 

Choosing a permanent replacement, however, will be the responsibility of the new Board of Trustees born from the Nov. election. 